Elon Musk-owned satellite broadband player Starlink is set to open up its services in India with a new tie-up with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar-based e-KYC will now become part of Starlink's onboarding process, providing customers with a quicker, paperless, and fully compliant method to get connected.

Historically, registering for online services has involved forms and days of waiting for verification. Starlink will do things differently. With the digital identity capabilities of Aadhaar, new users will be verified in minutes. The process will be based on biometric and facial recognition verification to provide accuracy as well as security.

Importantly, the Aadhaar e-KYC step will remain voluntary and will only be carried out with the user’s consent, in line with UIDAI’s existing guidelines. This ensures transparency while giving customers a smoother experience.

Meeting India’s Regulatory Standards

As per the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the partnership will also facilitate it for Starlink to remain attuned to India's regulatory standards more efficiently. Aadhaar e-KYC prevents paperwork and delay, enabling families, enterprises, and institutions to reach satellite internet without unnecessary obstacles.