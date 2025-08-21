- By Prateek Levi
Elon Musk-owned satellite broadband player Starlink is set to open up its services in India with a new tie-up with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar-based e-KYC will now become part of Starlink's onboarding process, providing customers with a quicker, paperless, and fully compliant method to get connected.
Fast and Smooth Onboarding
Historically, registering for online services has involved forms and days of waiting for verification. Starlink will do things differently. With the digital identity capabilities of Aadhaar, new users will be verified in minutes. The process will be based on biometric and facial recognition verification to provide accuracy as well as security.
Importantly, the Aadhaar e-KYC step will remain voluntary and will only be carried out with the user’s consent, in line with UIDAI’s existing guidelines. This ensures transparency while giving customers a smoother experience.
Meeting India’s Regulatory Standards
As per the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the partnership will also facilitate it for Starlink to remain attuned to India's regulatory standards more efficiently. Aadhaar e-KYC prevents paperwork and delay, enabling families, enterprises, and institutions to reach satellite internet without unnecessary obstacles.
Enhancing India's Digital Backbone
The partnership proves the resilience of India's Aadhaar infrastructure, which has now become the hub of the digital economy in the country. Government officials identified three major learnings:
- Aadhaar facilitates innovation by allowing emerging-edge services such as satellite internet.
- It demonstrates world adaptability, making India's digital ID system capable of integrating with global players.
- It has official legitimacy, with Starlink being authorised as a Sub-Authentication User Agency (Sub-AUA) and Sub-eKYC User Agency (Sub-KUA) under UIDAI.
By integrating Starlink's satellite technology and Aadhaar's trusted verification system, the programme ensures India's digital strength and paves the way for accelerated deployment of modern internet services in both urban and rural regions.