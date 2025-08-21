- By Prateek Levi
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G: Realme has formally launched the P4 Pro and P4 5G in India, targeting the competitive midrange segment directly, particularly the sub-₹25,000 segment. Equipped with AI cameras, stunning AMOLED screens, and large batteries that support fast charging, Realme is evidently attempting to cram as much as it can into its new offerings. Following are the main things you need to know.
1. Two Models, Two Different Processors
Realme P4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with a Hyper AI chip dedicated for more features, while Realme P4 5G receives the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.
2. Pricing and Availability
The P4 Pro begins at ₹24,999 (8GB + 128GB) and reaches ₹28,999 (12GB + 256GB). The sale starts on August 27.
The P4 5G begins at ₹18,499 and goes up to ₹21,499. It goes on sale from August 25.
3. Screens Designed for Speed
Both phones use AMOLED displays with a 144 Hz refresh rate, although the P4 Pro beats it with a 6.8-inch screen and 6,500 nits of brightness, compared to the P4's 6.77-inch display.
4. Gorilla Glass Protection
The P4 Pro features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, providing additional toughness against drops and scratches.
5. AI-Driven Camera Features
With the Hyper AI chipset, the P4 Pro brings features such as AI travel snap and AI snap mode to enhance photo quality with little effort.
6. Camera Setup
The P4 Pro features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP front camera that can shoot 4K videos. The P4 features the same 50MP + 8MP rear combination but a less capable selfie shooter.
7. Colossal Cooling System
Realme has loaded the P4 Pro with a 7,000 sq mm cooling system to maintain performance stability in gaming or heavy usage.
8. Enormous Battery
Both smartphones feature a 7,000mAh battery for long use.
9. Fast Charging Support
Realme complements the huge battery with 80W fast charging support on both handsets.
10. Runs on Android 15
Both phones arrive with Android 15 topped with Realme UI 6, providing the latest software directly out of the box.