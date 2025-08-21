Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G: Realme has formally launched the P4 Pro and P4 5G in India, targeting the competitive midrange segment directly, particularly the sub-₹25,000 segment. Equipped with AI cameras, stunning AMOLED screens, and large batteries that support fast charging, Realme is evidently attempting to cram as much as it can into its new offerings. Following are the main things you need to know.

1. Two Models, Two Different Processors

Realme P4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor with a Hyper AI chip dedicated for more features, while Realme P4 5G receives the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Is It Worth The Upgrade? Price In India, Specs And Features Compared| Full Breakdown

2. Pricing and Availability

The P4 Pro begins at ₹24,999 (8GB + 128GB) and reaches ₹28,999 (12GB + 256GB). The sale starts on August 27.

The P4 5G begins at ₹18,499 and goes up to ₹21,499. It goes on sale from August 25.

3. Screens Designed for Speed

Both phones use AMOLED displays with a 144 Hz refresh rate, although the P4 Pro beats it with a 6.8-inch screen and 6,500 nits of brightness, compared to the P4's 6.77-inch display.

4. Gorilla Glass Protection

The P4 Pro features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, providing additional toughness against drops and scratches.

5. AI-Driven Camera Features

With the Hyper AI chipset, the P4 Pro brings features such as AI travel snap and AI snap mode to enhance photo quality with little effort.

6. Camera Setup

The P4 Pro features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP front camera that can shoot 4K videos. The P4 features the same 50MP + 8MP rear combination but a less capable selfie shooter.