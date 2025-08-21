Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For August 21: New set of redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX are now out for gamers in India. These codes are a simple way for players to get free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and other premium in-game items without spending real money.

Normally, players have to use diamonds—the in-game currency—to purchase exclusive items. But with today’s codes, Garena is offering 300 free diamonds. These can be later used to buy your favourite weapons, skins, or even character outfits. It’s a rare chance to stock up on rewards without spending anything.

Redeem Codes for August 21

Here are the active codes Garena has shared for Indian players:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

Since Garena releases region-specific codes every day, only players in India can use these. Each code is 16 characters long, mixing numbers and letters.

How to Redeem the Codes

To claim your rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit Garena’s official rewards redemption site.

2. Log in with your Free Fire MAX account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.).

3. Enter one of the redeem codes into the redemption box.

4. Confirm, and if successful, the items will reach your account within 24 hours.

Important Note for Indian Players

While the original Free Fire title remains banned in India, Free Fire MAX continues to be available. Do remember that codes expire quickly. If you see an error, it means either the code has already been used, expired, or is not valid for your region.