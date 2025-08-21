Google’s Pixel 10 series arrives with three standout models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Each offers a slightly different experience while sharing the same core strengths—the Google Tensor G5 processor, Android 16, Gemini AI features, and seven years of guaranteed updates. The question is: which Pixel 10 model suits you best? Whether you’re a casual user, a photography enthusiast, or someone who demands the biggest screen and most power, there’s a Pixel tailored for you. Let’s compare the three in terms of design, performance, camera, battery and unique features.

Display and Design

Feature Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Size 6.3-inch Actua OLED 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED Resolution 1080 x 2424, 422 PPI 1280 x 2856, 495 PPI 1344 x 2992, 486 PPI Refresh Rate 60–120 Hz 1–120 Hz 1–120 Hz Brightness 2,000 nits HDR / 3,000 peak 2,200 nits HDR / 3,300 peak 2,200 nits HDR / 3,300 peak Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Colours Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian

Pixel 10 : Balanced and compact

Pixel 10 Pro : Sharper display with LTPO and higher HDR brightness

: Sharper display with LTPO and higher HDR brightness Pixel 10 Pro XL: The largest display, ideal for gamers, streamers and multitaskers

Performance and Battery

All three devices feature the Google Tensor G5 processor, but memory and battery differ slightly.

Feature Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL RAM 12 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 256 GB 256 GB 256 GB Battery 4970 mAh 4870 mAh 5200 mAh Battery Life 24+ hrs, 100 hrs with Extreme Saver 24+ hrs, 100 hrs with Extreme Saver 24+ hrs, 100 hrs with Extreme Saver Charging 30W fast charging 30W fast charging 45W fast charging Wireless Charging 15W Qi2 15W Qi2 25W Qi2

Pixel 10 : Strong efficiency, balanced charging

Pixel 10 Pro : Higher RAM for heavier multitasking

: Higher RAM for heavier multitasking Pixel 10 Pro XL: The best battery and fastest charging of the series

Camera System

Feature Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL Rear Cameras 48 MP wide, 13 MP ultra-wide, 10.8 MP telephoto 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultra-wide, 48 MP telephoto 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultra-wide, 48 MP telephoto Zoom Super Res Zoom up to 20x Pro Res Zoom up to 100x Pro Res Zoom up to 100x Front Camera 10.5 MP, 95° FOV 42 MP, 103° FOV 42 MP, 103° FOV Video 4K at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS 8K at 24/30 FPS, 4K up to 60 FPS 8K at 24/30 FPS, 4K up to 60 FPS

Pixel 10 : Excellent but capped at 20x zoom and no 8K video

Pixel 10 Pro : Professional-level camera system with 8K support

: Professional-level camera system with 8K support Pixel 10 Pro XL: Same as Pro, but enhanced by larger display for creators

AI and Software Features

All three run on Android 16 with Gemini Nano AI for smarter interactions and privacy-first on-device processing. Key features include:

Circle to Search

Gemini Live and Gemini Apps

Magic Cue and Call Assist

Pixel Screenshots with AI insights

Live Translate

Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Zoom Enhance

The Pro and Pro XL gain more advanced camera AI modes such as High-Res Portrait (50 MP) and Pro controls, while the Pixel 10 focuses on core AI features.