  • By Alex David
  • Thu, 21 Aug 2025 12:17 AM (IST)
  • Source:JND

Google’s Pixel 10 series arrives with three standout models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Each offers a slightly different experience while sharing the same core strengths—the Google Tensor G5 processor, Android 16, Gemini AI features, and seven years of guaranteed updates. The question is: which Pixel 10 model suits you best? Whether you’re a casual user, a photography enthusiast, or someone who demands the biggest screen and most power, there’s a Pixel tailored for you. Let’s compare the three in terms of design, performance, camera, battery and unique features.

Display and Design

Feature

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Size

6.3-inch Actua OLED

6.3-inch Super Actua OLED

6.8-inch Super Actua OLED

Resolution

1080 x 2424, 422 PPI

1280 x 2856, 495 PPI

1344 x 2992, 486 PPI

Refresh Rate

60–120 Hz

1–120 Hz

1–120 Hz

Brightness

2,000 nits HDR / 3,000 peak

2,200 nits HDR / 3,300 peak

2,200 nits HDR / 3,300 peak

Glass

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours

Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian

Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian

Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian
  • Pixel 10: Balanced and compact
  • Pixel 10 Pro: Sharper display with LTPO and higher HDR brightness
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL: The largest display, ideal for gamers, streamers and multitaskers

Performance and Battery

All three devices feature the Google Tensor G5 processor, but memory and battery differ slightly.

Feature

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

RAM

12 GB

16 GB

16 GB

Storage

256 GB

256 GB

256 GB

Battery

4970 mAh

4870 mAh

5200 mAh

Battery Life

24+ hrs, 100 hrs with Extreme Saver

24+ hrs, 100 hrs with Extreme Saver

24+ hrs, 100 hrs with Extreme Saver

Charging

30W fast charging

30W fast charging

45W fast charging

Wireless Charging

15W Qi2

15W Qi2

25W Qi2
  • Pixel 10: Strong efficiency, balanced charging
  • Pixel 10 Pro: Higher RAM for heavier multitasking
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL: The best battery and fastest charging of the series

Camera System

Feature

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Rear Cameras

48 MP wide, 13 MP ultra-wide, 10.8 MP telephoto

50 MP wide, 48 MP ultra-wide, 48 MP telephoto

50 MP wide, 48 MP ultra-wide, 48 MP telephoto

Zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 20x

Pro Res Zoom up to 100x

Pro Res Zoom up to 100x

Front Camera

10.5 MP, 95° FOV

42 MP, 103° FOV

42 MP, 103° FOV

Video

4K at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p up to 60 FPS

8K at 24/30 FPS, 4K up to 60 FPS

8K at 24/30 FPS, 4K up to 60 FPS
  • Pixel 10: Excellent but capped at 20x zoom and no 8K video
  • Pixel 10 Pro: Professional-level camera system with 8K support
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL: Same as Pro, but enhanced by larger display for creators

AI and Software Features

All three run on Android 16 with Gemini Nano AI for smarter interactions and privacy-first on-device processing. Key features include:

  • Circle to Search
  • Gemini Live and Gemini Apps
  • Magic Cue and Call Assist
  • Pixel Screenshots with AI insights
  • Live Translate
  • Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Zoom Enhance

The Pro and Pro XL gain more advanced camera AI modes such as High-Res Portrait (50 MP) and Pro controls, while the Pixel 10 focuses on core AI features.

Security and Durability

  • Titan M2 security coprocessor with end-to-end protection
  • IP68 dust and water resistance
  • Seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates
  • Eco-friendly design: 100% recycled aluminium housing, plastic-free packaging and recycled rare earth materials

Which One Should You Buy?

  • Pixel 10: Best for users who want a powerful, compact flagship with excellent AI tools at a slightly more affordable price.
  • Pixel 10 Pro: Ideal for those who want professional camera features, sharper display quality and extra RAM for heavy multitasking.
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL: The top choice for power users, gamers and creators who want the biggest screen, largest battery and fastest charging in the Pixel family.

Conclusion

The Pixel 10 series gives buyers three distinct options without compromising on Google’s AI-first approach. Whether you prefer the compact Pixel 10, the balanced flagship Pixel 10 Pro, or the feature-packed Pixel 10 Pro XL, you’re guaranteed long-term updates, exceptional photography, and a premium design. Ultimately, your choice depends on whether you prioritise size, performance or professional-grade cameras—but whichever you pick, the Pixel 10 line-up ensures a future-ready smartphone experience.