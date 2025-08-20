- By Alex David
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 11:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is Google’s most powerful and feature-packed smartphone to date. Designed for users who want an extra-large screen, professional camera capabilities and advanced AI integration, the Pixel 10 Pro XL represents the pinnacle of Google’s smartphone engineering. With its 6.8-inch Super Actua display, Google Tensor G5 processor, and an advanced triple camera system, this phone sets new standards for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Built for durability, packed with AI-driven tools and backed by seven years of updates, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a future-ready device for 2025 and beyond.
Display and Design
The highlight of the Pro XL is its 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1344 x 2992 resolution and 486 PPI. Its adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth animations while conserving power.
- Brightness: Up to 2,200 nits HDR and 3,300 nits peak brightness
- Aspect ratio: 20:9 for wide, cinematic viewing
- Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for maximum durability
- Colours: Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian
The device combines a silky matte back with a polished aluminium frame, giving it a premium yet robust feel.
Performance and Battery
Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip, coupled with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This configuration guarantees blazing-fast performance, advanced AI processing and seamless multitasking.
Its 5,200 mAh battery delivers 24+ hours of usage and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. Charging is optimised with:
- 45W USB-C fast charging (sold separately)
- Qi2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W
This makes it the most power-efficient device in the Pixel 10 line-up.
Camera Excellence
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with the same Pro triple rear camera system as the Pixel 10 Pro but optimised for XL performance.
- 50 MP wide camera with Octa PD
- 48 MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Focus (123° field of view)
- 48 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom
Users can enjoy Pro Res Zoom up to 100x for unparalleled detail capture. Enhanced optical and electronic stabilisation ensures sharp photos and smooth videos even at high zoom levels.
On the front, a 42 MP ultrawide selfie camera with 103° field of view makes the XL ideal for group selfies, content creation and vlogging.
Key photography features include:
- Night Sight and Astrophotography
- High-Resolution Portrait Mode (50 MP)
- Macro Focus and Camera Coach
- Long Exposure and Action Pan
- Real Tone for natural skin tones
- Editing tools like Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance and Photo Unblur
Video Recording
The Pixel 10 Pro XL excels in video production with:
- 8K video recording at 24/30 FPS (powered by Video Boost)
- 4K at 24/30/60 FPS
- 10-bit HDR video
- Cinematic Blur and Pan modes
- Slo-motion up to 240 FPS
- Night Sight and astrophotography timelapse
This makes the Pro XL not just a phone but a creator’s tool for cinematic-quality content.
AI and Software
Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by Gemini Nano, Google’s on-device AI model, offering features like:
- Circle to Search
- Gemini Live and Gemini Apps
- Pixel Screenshots with AI context
- Magic Cue and Call Assist
- Live Translate
With seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates, users can count on long-term reliability.
Security and Sustainability
Equipped with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers end-to-end security, scam call protection and anti-malware support. Its IP68 rating makes it dust and water-resistant.
Google has also prioritised sustainability with:
- 100% recycled aluminium housing
- Battery made from recycled cobalt
- Plastic-free packaging
- Recycled rare earths, tungsten, copper, gold and tin across components
Connectivity and Audio
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6 for ultra-fast connectivity
- Dual SIM support (Nano + eSIM)
- USB-C 3.2 for rapid data transfer
- Stereo speakers with spatial audio and three microphones
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India
The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India starts at Rs. 1,24,999.
Conclusion
The Pixel 10 Pro XL stands as Google’s most ambitious smartphone, offering unmatched display quality, AI-driven software, professional-level cameras and exceptional battery performance. With its Tensor G5 processor, 6.8-inch Super Actua display and seven years of guaranteed updates, the Pro XL is designed to last and impress. For users who want the biggest and most advanced Pixel ever, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the ultimate flagship choice in 2025.