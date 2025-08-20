The Pixel 10 Pro XL is Google’s most powerful and feature-packed smartphone to date. Designed for users who want an extra-large screen, professional camera capabilities and advanced AI integration, the Pixel 10 Pro XL represents the pinnacle of Google’s smartphone engineering. With its 6.8-inch Super Actua display, Google Tensor G5 processor, and an advanced triple camera system, this phone sets new standards for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Built for durability, packed with AI-driven tools and backed by seven years of updates, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a future-ready device for 2025 and beyond.

Display and Design The highlight of the Pro XL is its 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1344 x 2992 resolution and 486 PPI. Its adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth animations while conserving power. Brightness: Up to 2,200 nits HDR and 3,300 nits peak brightness

Aspect ratio: 20:9 for wide, cinematic viewing

Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for maximum durability

Colours: Moonstone, Jade, and Obsidian The device combines a silky matte back with a polished aluminium frame, giving it a premium yet robust feel.

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 Pro Launched In India: The Ultimate Flagship With AI, Power And Precision Performance and Battery Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip, coupled with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. This configuration guarantees blazing-fast performance, advanced AI processing and seamless multitasking.

Its 5,200 mAh battery delivers 24+ hours of usage and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. Charging is optimised with: 45W USB-C fast charging (sold separately)

Qi2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 25W This makes it the most power-efficient device in the Pixel 10 line-up. Camera Excellence The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with the same Pro triple rear camera system as the Pixel 10 Pro but optimised for XL performance. 50 MP wide camera with Octa PD

48 MP ultra-wide camera with Macro Focus (123° field of view)

48 MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom Users can enjoy Pro Res Zoom up to 100x for unparalleled detail capture. Enhanced optical and electronic stabilisation ensures sharp photos and smooth videos even at high zoom levels.

On the front, a 42 MP ultrawide selfie camera with 103° field of view makes the XL ideal for group selfies, content creation and vlogging. Key photography features include: Night Sight and Astrophotography

High-Resolution Portrait Mode (50 MP)

Macro Focus and Camera Coach

Long Exposure and Action Pan

Real Tone for natural skin tones

Editing tools like Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance and Photo Unblur Video Recording The Pixel 10 Pro XL excels in video production with:

8K video recording at 24/30 FPS (powered by Video Boost)

4K at 24/30/60 FPS

10-bit HDR video

Cinematic Blur and Pan modes

Slo-motion up to 240 FPS

Night Sight and astrophotography timelapse This makes the Pro XL not just a phone but a creator’s tool for cinematic-quality content.

AI and Software Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is powered by Gemini Nano, Google’s on-device AI model, offering features like: Circle to Search

Gemini Live and Gemini Apps

Pixel Screenshots with AI context

Magic Cue and Call Assist

Live Translate With seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates, users can count on long-term reliability. Security and Sustainability Equipped with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers end-to-end security, scam call protection and anti-malware support. Its IP68 rating makes it dust and water-resistant. Google has also prioritised sustainability with: 100% recycled aluminium housing

Battery made from recycled cobalt

Plastic-free packaging

Recycled rare earths, tungsten, copper, gold and tin across components ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Launched In India: Checkout Its Features, Specs And First Impressions Connectivity and Audio Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6 for ultra-fast connectivity

Dual SIM support (Nano + eSIM)

USB-C 3.2 for rapid data transfer

Stereo speakers with spatial audio and three microphones Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL price in India starts at Rs. 1,24,999.