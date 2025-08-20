The Google Pixel 10 Pro takes the Pixel line-up to a whole new level, offering premium performance, professional-grade cameras and advanced AI tools. Built on the Google Tensor G5 processor, the Pixel 10 Pro is designed for those who demand speed, reliability, and creativity in their smartphones. With a stunning Super Actua display, enhanced durability, all-day battery life and a wide range of AI-driven features, it combines design excellence with cutting-edge technology. It is more than a smartphone – it is Google’s flagship vision for the future of mobile AI.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display at 495 PPI and an impressive 1280 x 2856 resolution. Its adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid navigation while minimising power use.

The design combines a sleek matte back with a polished aluminium frame, balancing elegance and durability.

Up to 2,200 nits HDR and 3,300 nits peak brightness

Performance and Battery

Powered by the Tensor G5 chip and supported with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, the Pixel 10 Pro delivers seamless performance, whether multitasking or running AI-heavy applications.

Its 4870 mAh battery offers 24+ hours of standard use and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. Charging options include:

30W USB-C fast charging (sold separately)

Qi2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 15W

Camera Excellence

The Pixel 10 Pro is a photography powerhouse with its Pro triple rear camera system:

50 MP wide lens with Octa PD

48 MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Focus (123° field of view)

48 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

With Pro Res Zoom up to 100x, users can capture details at multiple ranges while maintaining quality. Optical and electronic image stabilisation ensure sharp results even at high zoom levels.