The Google Pixel 10 Pro takes the Pixel line-up to a whole new level, offering premium performance, professional-grade cameras and advanced AI tools. Built on the Google Tensor G5 processor, the Pixel 10 Pro is designed for those who demand speed, reliability, and creativity in their smartphones. With a stunning Super Actua display, enhanced durability, all-day battery life and a wide range of AI-driven features, it combines design excellence with cutting-edge technology. It is more than a smartphone – it is Google’s flagship vision for the future of mobile AI.
Display and Design
The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display at 495 PPI and an impressive 1280 x 2856 resolution. Its adaptive 1–120 Hz refresh rate ensures fluid navigation while minimising power use.
- Brightness: Up to 2,200 nits HDR and 3,300 nits peak brightness
- Aspect ratio: 20:9 for cinematic viewing
- Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for superior protection
- Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian
The design combines a sleek matte back with a polished aluminium frame, balancing elegance and durability.
Performance and Battery
Powered by the Tensor G5 chip and supported with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, the Pixel 10 Pro delivers seamless performance, whether multitasking or running AI-heavy applications.
Its 4870 mAh battery offers 24+ hours of standard use and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. Charging options include:
- 30W USB-C fast charging (sold separately)
- Qi2-certified Pixelsnap wireless charging up to 15W
Camera Excellence
The Pixel 10 Pro is a photography powerhouse with its Pro triple rear camera system:
- 50 MP wide lens with Octa PD
- 48 MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Focus (123° field of view)
- 48 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom
With Pro Res Zoom up to 100x, users can capture details at multiple ranges while maintaining quality. Optical and electronic image stabilisation ensure sharp results even at high zoom levels.
The 42 MP front camera with a 103° ultrawide field of view delivers professional-grade selfies and vlogging capability.
Key camera features include:
- Night Sight and Astrophotography
- High-Resolution Portrait Mode (up to 50 MP)
- Face Unblur and Auto Unblur
- Long Exposure and Action Pan
- Camera Coach and Frequent Faces
- Editing tools like Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance and Photo Unblur
Video Recording
The Pixel 10 Pro sets a high standard in video, with 8K recording at 24/30 FPS powered by Video Boost and 4K at 24/30/60 FPS. It also supports:
- 10-bit HDR video
- Cinematic Blur and Pan
- Night Sight Video
- Macro Focus video
- Slo-motion up to 240 FPS
- 4K and astrophotography timelapse
AI and Software
Running on Android 16, the Pixel 10 Pro benefits from seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. The on-device Gemini Nano AI model powers smart features such as:
- Circle to Search
- Gemini Live and Gemini Apps
- Pixel Screenshots with AI suggestions
- Magic Cue and Call Assist
- Live Translate
These AI enhancements not only improve productivity but also personalise user experience in real-time.
Security and Sustainability
The Pixel 10 Pro is equipped with Titan M2 security coprocessor, anti-malware protection, scam detection in calls and end-to-end encryption. Its IP68 rating ensures water and dust resistance.
Sustainability highlights include:
- 100% recycled aluminium frame
- Battery made with recycled cobalt
- 100% plastic-free packaging
- Recycled rare earth elements, tungsten, copper, gold and tin
Connectivity and Audio
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v6 with antenna diversity
- Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM)
- USB-C 3.2 for high-speed transfers
- Stereo speakers with spatial audio and three microphones
Google Pixel 10 Pro Price in India
The Google Pixel 10 Pro's starting price in India is Rs. 1,09,999.
Conclusion
The Pixel 10 Pro is Google’s most complete flagship yet – combining superior display technology, unmatched camera capabilities and a suite of AI-powered tools. With the Tensor G5 processor, long-lasting battery and seven years of software support, it is a smartphone built to last and adapt to the future. For users who want the very best of Google’s hardware and AI innovation, the Pixel 10 Pro is the ultimate choice in 2025.