Activision has officially locked in November 14, 2025, as the global release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Preorders are already live across platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam and Battle.net). The title will also be available from day one on Game Pass for both Ultimate and PC subscribers.

Early beta access for preorders Players who pre-order any edition of the game will receive early access to the open beta, which begins on October 2. Additionally, Activision confirmed that Black Ops 7 will feature a “carry-forward” system, enabling certain weapons, operators, and cosmetics from Black Ops 6 to transfer into the new release.

ALSO READ: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup To Be Manufactured In India For The First Time: Report Platforms confirmed The game is set to launch on:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

PC (Steam and Battle.net)

Game Pass (Console, Cloud, and PC) Game Pass players don’t need to preorder, but they can choose to upgrade to premium editions if desired.

Editions and highlights Activision has outlined both physical and digital editions:

Standard Edition (digital) – Base game for PC.

Cross-Gen Bundle (digital/physical) – Includes both last-gen and current-gen versions.

Vault Edition (digital only) – Priced at $99.99, featuring cosmetic bundles, Battle Pass content, and unlock tokens.

Vault Edition buyers will also receive the Operator Collection, Mastercraft Weapon Collection, Ultra GobbleGum Pack, one BlackCell season, and a Permanent Unlock Token. Preorder perks Every preorder guarantees early beta access. On top of that, digital preorders and Game Pass subscribers will unlock the Reznov Challenge Pack usable in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Game Pass players can upgrade to the Vault Edition for $30 without losing platform flexibility. What’s new in Black Ops 7? At launch, XP Tokens and GobbleGums from Black Ops 6 will carry over. Starting with Season 1, weapons, operators, and skins will also transfer, although some exceptions apply. Weapon camos will remain tied to Black Ops 6 guns.