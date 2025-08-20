iPhone 17 Series: Apple is preparing a major shift in its global supply chain, with plans to manufacture all four models of the upcoming iPhone 17 in India. This marks the first time the company will roll out its full flagship series from India right at launch, according to a Bloomberg report.

Expanded production footprint The production push will span five facilities, including newly opened plants. Tata Group’s unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Foxconn’s factory near Bengaluru airport are joining Apple’s established production lines. Both began operations recently and will now contribute to iPhone 17 assembly.

The move strengthens Tata Group's position as a crucial partner for Apple. Tata is the only Indian company assembling iPhones domestically, while Taiwan's Foxconn has long been Apple's primary contractor in India. In 2023, Tata acquired Wistron's iPhone manufacturing facility in Karnataka and also took majority control of Pegatron's plant outside Chennai. With multiple units now active, Tata is expected to account for nearly half of India's iPhone production within the next two years.

Exports on the rise India’s role in global smartphone exports is expanding rapidly. According to media reports, India’s share of US smartphone imports grew to almost 36% in the first five months of 2025, compared to just 11% during the same period in 2024. In contrast, China’s share of the US market fell sharply from 82% to 49%.

Navigating tariffs and geopolitics The shift also reflects Apple’s strategy to reduce reliance on China amid trade uncertainties. While US President Donald Trump has announced steep reciprocal tariffs on India and other countries, electronics such as smartphones have so far remained exempt. Trump even threatened a 25% tariff on India-made iPhones, but exemptions have kept Apple insulated for now.