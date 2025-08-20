The Google Pixel 10 is the latest Pixel model and comes with the newest hardware that taps into some very sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI). This Wi-Fi tablet is aimed at consumers who are looking for a flagship quality device for a fair price. Its good looks and cameras make it just as suited to general purpose/use and probably for them to create content. Equipped with Google Tensor G5 processing power and enhanced security layers for optimal battery life performance and enhanced security layers for increased protection, the Pixel 10 offers long battery life to meet everyday use as well as content creation needs. Also with sustainability at its core - Google continues its commitment with eco-friendly design while offering performance comparable to Pro siblings like.

Display and Design The Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch Actua OLED screen with 1080 x 2424 resolution and 422 PPI, providing seamless 60-120 Hz refresh rate support, HDR, up to 2,000 nits HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits for rich visuals and outdoor readability.

Aspect ratio: 20:9 for immersive viewing

Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability

Design: Available in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass and Obsidian finishes Performance and Battery Internally, at its heart, the Pixel 10 comes with the Google Tensor G5 chip coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for seamless multitasking and AI-boosted benefits.

Battery life is impressive with a 4970 mAh battery offering 24+ hours of usage and up to 100 hours of usage on Extreme Battery Saver mode. Charging is no less impressive with: 30W fast USB-C charging (charger sold separately)

Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2 certified) up to 15W Camera Capabilities The Pixel 10 gets serious about photography with its cutting-edge triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide camera with Macro Focus

13 MP ultra-wide camera (120° field of view)

10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom Users can also zoom up to 20x with Super Res Zoom, aided by optical and electronic stabilisation for sharp results.

The 10.5 MP front camera with a 95° ultrawide field of view ensures detailed selfies and group shots. Camera features include: Night Sight and Astrophotography mode

Portrait mode with Face Unblur

Long Exposure and Action Pan

Real Tone for accurate skin tones

AI-powered tools like Magic Eraser, Best Take and Zoom Enhance AI and Software The Pixel 10 ships with Android 16 and benefits from seven years of OS and security updates. It integrates Gemini Nano, Google’s on-device AI model, offering features such as: