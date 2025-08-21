Google Pixel 10 Pro: We have seen quite a few devices being launched this year in the flagship category, be they normal bar phones or foldables. Only recently Samsung came out with its foldable display smartphone, and the company dropped its flagship S25 Ultra in the beginning of the year itself. Yesterday (Wednesday, August 20, 2025), Google came out with its lineup of flagship devices for this year, the highly anticipated Google Pixel 10 series smartphones. This line-up included the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This line-up showcases Google's sentiment of gratifying the current market with bar phones and foldables as the competition rises, especially in the foldable space, as many other players like Vivo have also come out with their foldable smartphones.

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 Pro Fold Launched: Google’s Future Of Smartphones In A Foldable Design In this article we will discuss what sets the current Google Pixel 10 Pro smartphone apart from its predecessor, the Google Pixel 9 Pro. From price to specs and features, we will give you a complete breakdown of whether this new smartphone from Google is worth upgrading to, so let's dive in!

Look and Feel Looks-wise, the Pixel 10 device does not bring anything new to the table but rather follows a similar design symmetry that was in the Google Pixel 9 series devices, with a similar camera bar at the back and curved corners. The device has a fingerprint-resistant coating, so for those who don't like those smudges, Google has got you covered. There are no particular complaints about the way it looks; it still looks like a premium and polished flagship without a doubt, but there is nothing new to it.

Cameras Let's start with the one thing that usually takes precedence over most other specs, the camera, and I have to say some of you might be disappointed with the front camera; there aren't major upgrades. Both phones feature a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. The only change is that the Pixel 10 Pro’s telephoto camera now comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS), which should improve zoomed-in shots. For selfies, both stick to the same 42MP front camera. Is this a flagship-level upgrade? This I will leave it up to you to decide.

Display Both models come with a 6.3-inch display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The main difference lies in brightness—the Pixel 10 Pro pushes peak brightness to 3,300 nits, compared to the Pixel 9 Pro’s 3,000 nits. This makes the newer phone slightly better for outdoor visibility. This is again a small leap, as most things remain the same, including the screen sizes and the type of display, which is the Super Actua Display, which provides a dynamic refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

Performance and Battery The Pixel 10 Pro runs on Google’s new Tensor G5 chip paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The Pixel 9 Pro, meanwhile, uses last year’s Tensor G4 with the same security coprocessor. Here there is an upgrade, but this is obvious and expected, as a new flagship device must support the latest processing technology.

Battery performance is also close, but with a twist. The Pixel 10 Pro packs a 4,870mAh unit with 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Pixel 9 Pro carries a slightly smaller 4,700mAh battery but supports faster 45W wired charging. The Pixel 10 Pro, the company claims, has 24+ hours of battery life and up to 100 hours of battery life on Extreme Battery Saver Mode, which is good looking at today's market standards.

Software And OS Google has promised 7 years of OS updates and Pixel Drop updates, which would be the strong suit of Google when compared to other Android devices. The device runs on Android 16 out of the box. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Which One Should You Buy? Price in India The Pixel 10 Pro is available in India at Rs 109,999 for its single variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Interestingly, this is the same launch price as the Pixel 9 Pro. However, Google has now dropped the Pixel 9 Pro’s price to Rs 99,999 on its official website, making it a more affordable pick.

As you can see from the specs discussed above, there are very subtle changes and not a very big leap when it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro. Whether you should go for it or not would completely depend on your use case and choice, but the latest series device will definitely attract tech enthusiasts who want to get their hands on the latest product, but does it really give a reason for the common person to upgrade? This I shall leave for you to decide.