Galaxy A17 5G: We can soon expect another smartphone launch in India from Samsung, reportedly the Galaxy A17 5G. Before the actual launch takes place, there are a few details that have already leaked through a tipster which point towards its price and colour variants. The phone has already gone official in select European markets earlier this month. While the European model launched in just one storage option, leaks suggest that the Indian version will offer three configurations.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy A17 5G could be priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end models may include an 8GB + 128GB option priced at Rs. 20,499 and an 8GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 23,499.

ALSO READ: TechWoven Cases For iPhone 17 Series? Apple Might Be Stepping Up Its Accessory Game, Leaks Suggest

In Europe, the phone was introduced on August 6 at EUR 239 (around Rs. 24,393) for a single 4GB + 128GB model and came in Black, Blue, and Grey colour choices.

What to expect from the Indian variant

Since the phone is already available in Europe, the Indian model is expected to carry nearly identical specifications. It could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and an Infinity-U notch. Protection includes an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.