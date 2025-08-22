WhatsApp is strengthening its security tools to help users deal with unwanted messages and groups. Earlier, the platform had introduced a safety screen in Android beta update 2.23.16.6, which appeared when users received messages from unknown numbers. This screen offered options such as blocking the sender, reporting the account, or checking details like profile photo, name, and country code. Importantly, the sender couldn’t see if the message had been read unless the recipient replied or saved the number.

Now, WhatsApp is taking this feature a step further by extending it to group chats. If you're added to a group by someone who isn't saved in your contacts, a safety overview screen will pop up. This will show the group's name, the person who added you, and highlight that the admin is not in your contacts. With this information, you can instantly decide whether to stay in the group or exit right away.

Exit Groups Without Opening Messages One of the most useful aspects of this update is that you can leave the group without even opening it or reading its messages. By default, notifications from such groups are muted until you choose to stay. If the group looks familiar or trustworthy, you can open the chat and continue normally. Otherwise, you can walk away without any hassle.

Designed to Prevent Scams This feature directly targets common scams where fraudsters add people to random groups and push fake investment offers, giveaways, or money requests. With the new safety screen, users can make an informed decision before engaging, blocking potential threats at the entry point itself.

WhatsApp’s Focus on Awareness WhatsApp says that security works best when combined with user awareness. That’s why the safety screen also shares quick tips — like being cautious with unknown links, reviewing messages carefully, and interacting only with trusted contacts. The feature works alongside WhatsApp’s existing spam detection systems, which already block millions of accounts. In fact, the company revealed that more than 6.8 million scam-related accounts were banned in just the first half of this year.

Privacy and Control for Users With this rollout, WhatsApp aims to give users more control and peace of mind. Suspicious groups can be reported directly so that stricter action can be taken against offenders. Users, meanwhile, can make quick decisions without compromising their privacy.