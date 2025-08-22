- By Prateek Levi
Google is taking its AI-powered Search to the next level. After launching AI Mode in India this July, the company is now expanding the feature to more than 180 countries and territories. But the big news isn’t just wider availability—AI Mode is also getting an upgrade that brings it closer to acting like a digital assistant for everyday tasks.
AI Mode Goes Agentic
The latest update introduces what Google calls “agentic capabilities”. With this, AI Mode can now help users find restaurants and even book reservations on their behalf. It’s a practical step toward Google’s broader vision of making AI do real-world tasks—like securing event tickets, booking appointments, or managing other small but time-consuming errands.
Smarter Restaurant Reservations
Right now, the system focuses on dining. AI Mode can search across platforms to find restaurants based on your preferences—such as location, date, time, and cuisine—and then check real-time availability. Instead of just listing results, it provides booking slots you can confirm instantly.
Personalised Search Results
Google is also weaving in personalisation. For users enrolled in the AI Mode experiment, search results will take cues from your past conversations, Maps history, and dining habits. This means recommendations won’t just be generic—they’ll reflect your own tastes. Importantly, Google allows you to adjust or reset these preferences from your account settings.
Built on Project Mariner
The company revealed that these new capabilities leverage live web browsing tech from its Project Mariner initiative. Currently, the rollout is limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. through the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” experiment in Labs.
Easier Sharing
A new “share” button is also being added to AI Mode, allowing users to send AI-generated responses to friends and family.This simplifies collaborative planning—dinner, trips, or just hangouts—several times over.
More Than Just Search
With all these changes, Google Search is no longer merely an information lookup tool. AI Mode is transforming into something more like a digital assistant—one that can do things on your behalf, save time, and add a human-like quality to online activities.