Google has dropped its Nano Banana, an AI tool that can be used to generate and edit images and is available in the Gemini app. It is the latest model by Google available on both Android and iOS, and it can be accessed through web-based browsers as well.

Here you can add photos and let your imagination run wild with various backgrounds and effects like cartoon displays and the merging and addition of two or more photos without losing the actual features and dimensions of the photos.

Features and Capabilities of Nano Banana AI

Appearance Tweaks

Nano Banana lets you play around with outfits, hairstyles, cartoon filters, or fantasy backgrounds while keeping key details like faces, pets, and other important elements consistent across edits.

Photo Blending and Scene Creation

You can merge different images to create new settings—like placing someone and their pet in an entirely different location or mixing objects to build quirky, funny scenes.

Multi-Turn Editing

Make changes step by step. Redecorate a room, swap in new furniture, and later insert yourself into the picture—all while the AI keeps the overall look and illustration style consistent.

Design Blending

Transfer textures and patterns from one photo to another. Think flower petals on clothing or butterfly wings added to a background for imaginative, surreal edits.

Watermarking and Accountability

Every AI-generated photo includes a visible watermark along with Google’s SynthID invisible digital tag, ensuring both authenticity and transparency.

How to Turn Photos Into Fun Scenes With Google Banana AI Photo Editor

Open the Gemini App:

Access Gemini either on the web or via your smartphone.

Choose a Photo:

Pick any image—yourself, family, friends, or pets.

Write a Prompt:

Describe what you want in under 100 words. For example: “Put us on the beach, give me a superhero cape, and turn my room into a spaceship.”

Let Nano Banana Work:

The AI interprets your request quickly and delivers high-quality, editable images that match your vision.

Edit and Experiment:

Make endless changes—switch backgrounds, add cartoon effects, blend with other images (like moving your dog into a new setting), or create surreal artworks.

Save and Share:

Once satisfied, download your creation. Every image comes with both visible and invisible watermarks to confirm it was AI-generated while still keeping it fun and uniquely yours.

What Makes Nano Banana Different?

Most photo editors out there have some minor problems, like blurring out your face while making edits or washing out details with every new edit that you make, but this Nano Banana model is built in line with Google's DeepMind, and this keeps the character or the main object in the photos intact unlike other editors, even after multiple edits.