The flagship war is on, and just a few days ago Google dropped its flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, alongside the Google Pixel 10 Series. Now it is fair to ask if this new flagship has what it takes to rival the top contenders in the market. Now we all know when it comes to Android devices Samsung and Google are by far the biggest names in this category of smartphones, and it is very natural to compare the best from the tech giants.

Samsung has the S25 Ultra as its flagship device, and now Google has launched its Pixel 10 Pro XL. Both these devices offer the best in line of what both the companies have. Both these devices come with their own set of advantages and offer something unique; from upgraded hardware to software, there is something for everyone. So let's dive in and take a look at which flagship device you should go for if you have been eyeing one.

ALSO READ: Your Grok Chats Might Be Appearing On Google! What It Means And How To Protect Yourself Performance The latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with the company's latest Tensor G5 chip. It is calibrated to handle AI workloads and photography, but looking at previous records, Tensor chips fall short when compared with the top-end Snapdragon chip in terms of raw power, performance and efficiency.

Now the Galaxy S25 Ultra holds the most powerful Android device chip yet, and it is also optimised 'for Galaxy' to give it an extra edge when it comes to performance and optimisation. It also sports an Oryon V2 CPU and Adreno 830 GPU for better sustained performance in video editing, gaming and more. This comes with not just raw power but also enhances battery life in the long run, so it's a good option for people wanting to keep their phones running for long.

Design Google hasn't changed much when it comes to design; it still sports a similar design that was found in its predecessor: a glass front and glass back with an aluminium frame. No doubt the phone feels premium, but it has become bulky at 232 grams. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a bit lighter at 218 grams, all credit to the titanium frame, which complements the weight even when it is larger.

Samsung has used Corning Gorilla Armour 2, which is stronger than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Cameras: AI vs Hardware The Pixel 10 Pro XL leans on AI processing to enhance its shots. Its new 100X Pro Res Zoom pairs a 48MP telephoto with the Tensor G5 chip to reconstruct detail. Alongside that, you get a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra takes the hardware-first route with four lenses: a 200MP main, a 3x telephoto, a 5x periscope zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide. This setup provides broader flexibility, covering nearly every shooting scenario without relying heavily on software.

Software Both devices are coming with seven years of Android updates, and this makes both the devices the top runners when it comes to the longevity of software updates. Although the Pixel comes with Android 16 out of the box, and the S25 Ultra still runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Display Google arms the Pixel 10 Pro XL with a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display that reaches an impressive 3300 nits, making it one of the brightest panels around. Resolution sits at 1344 x 2992 with HDR10+ support. Samsung counters with a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel at 1440 x 3120. While its 2600-nit peak brightness is lower on paper, the anti-reflective coating and slim bezels (92.5% screen-to-body ratio) make it more practical outdoors and more immersive overall.

Connectivity and Extras Both phones are well-equipped with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and UWB. Samsung stretches ahead slightly, offering Bluetooth 5.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 output via USB-C, which allows for direct monitor connections. On audio, Samsung adds AKG tuning with 32-bit/384 kHz support, while the Pixel stays with standard stereo speakers.