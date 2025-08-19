The Google Pixel 10 series is just around the corner, and this year’s launch promises to be bigger than ever. Scheduled for August 20 in Brooklyn, New York, the Made by Google 2025 event will mark ten generations of Pixel devices—a milestone that Google is celebrating in style.

Adding to the excitement, Google has tapped Jimmy Fallon to host the event, bringing a mix of entertainment and tech to the stage. To drum up hype, the company even released a YouTube Short featuring Fallon, where he teased “secret products” that could be revealed alongside the Pixel 10 lineup.

Secret Products or Just Hype? Truth be told, the Pixel 10 series has already caused quite a buzz on the web-everyone knows about its popularity! Everybody is talking about its various models, including Pixel 10, Pro XL and Fold - we're also keeping an eye out for accessories like Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a or any new colours for Buds Pro 2!

ALSO READ: Google AI Search Results Might Lead You Into A Scam: Here Is How You Can Stay Safe Still got people buzzing that Fallon talked about “secret products.” It sounds like classic “let’s drop a rumour to get people hyped,” but Google’s done stealth reveals before. Think surprise AI vibes, exclusive gadgets that appear outta nowhere. Fans are dreaming of one of those “whoa, did NOT see that coming” moments again.

A Star-Studded Celebration What makes this year’s event truly stand out is the lineup of celebrity guests. Google is going all out with appearances from F1 driver Lando Norris, NBA legend Stephen Curry, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Having that kind of star power shows Google is trying to turn the Pixel into more than just another phone. It’s a lifestyle accessory now—kinda like the way Apple’s events mix the newest gadgets with a concert vibe to get the world glued to the screen.

Pixel 10 Series: The Big Highlights Here’s the lowdown we have on the Pixel 10 lineup so far: Pixel 10 & Pixel 10 Pro – basic and fancy versions that’ll get a fresh vibe, even better cameras, and the newest Tensor G5 chip cranking things.

Pixel 10 Pro XL – Big-boy version that cranks the screen size and battery for those who wanna live life on a giant screen all day.

– Big-boy version that cranks the screen size and battery for those who wanna live life on a giant screen all day. Pixel 10 Pro Fold – The next-gen foldable that will rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

– The next-gen foldable that will rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Pixel Watch 4 – Google’s latest wearable, rumoured to feature improved battery performance and deeper Fitbit integration.

– Google’s latest wearable, rumoured to feature improved battery performance and deeper Fitbit integration. Pixel Buds 2a & Buds Pro 2 (new shade) – Budget-friendly earbuds alongside a fresh look for the premium model. ALSO READ: OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Go Plan At ₹399/Month With UPI Payment Support Why This Launch Matters This year’s Pixel event goes beyond shiny new gadgets; it’s about making sure everyone sees Google as the AI superstar. Apple, Samsung, and a ton of Chinese phones have AI everywhere, but Google is the one that builds the AI.

Look for the Pixel 10 lineup to go even deeper with smart camera tips, work shortcuts that learn your schedule, and phone settings that switch based on your mood. With the company’s new Gemini AI, you can bet these will be the best examples of AI just blending in, rather than running the show.

Final Takeaway The Pixel 10 series launch on August 20 is shaping up to be one of Google’s most ambitious events yet. With Jimmy Fallon hosting, celebrity appearances, and the promise of “secret products”, Google is setting the stage for a memorable celebration of its flagship brand.