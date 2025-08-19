OpenAI has announced the launch of its new low-cost subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, designed to make advanced AI features more accessible at an affordable price point. Priced at ₹399 per month, the plan is gradually rolling out to users in India and other regions, with the added benefit of UPI payment support for easier transactions.

What is ChatGPT Go? The new ₹399/month Go plan bridges the gap between the free tier and the higher-end ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscriptions, offering an affordable upgrade that unveils extra features yet demands no long-term commitments. Rolling out gradually, the Go plan provides users on both web and mobile an affordable path between free and the ₹1,999/₹19,900 Plus/Pro subscriptions. Subscribers can sign up by logging into their ChatGPT account, clicking the profile icon, selecting “Upgrade Plan” → “Try Go”, and completing payment via credit card or UPI. The plan comes with monthly billing and the flexibility to cancel anytime.

Features Included in ChatGPT Go The Go plan includes everything from the Free tier while unlocking additional capabilities. Some highlights include: Extended access to GPT-5 – Users can send more prompts and enjoy higher usage limits with OpenAI's most advanced language model.

Expanded image generation – The plan provides more credits for AI image creation, making it useful for design, content, and creative tasks.

– The plan provides more credits for AI image creation, making it useful for design, content, and creative tasks. More file uploads – Subscribers can upload and analyze larger volumes of documents, spreadsheets, and datasets.

– Subscribers can upload and analyze larger volumes of documents, spreadsheets, and datasets. Advanced data analysis tools – Features such as Python scripting for calculations, automation, and exploration are available more frequently.

– Features such as Python scripting for calculations, automation, and exploration are available more frequently. Longer memory – ChatGPT Go maintains broader context across conversations, allowing for more personalised responses.

– ChatGPT Go maintains broader context across conversations, allowing for more personalised responses. Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs – Users can organise workflows, track progress, and build tailored AI assistants for specific needs.

These features combined together in a plan makes it a perfect pick for students, professionals, freelancers, and creators who need paid plan but can’t spend too much for the enterprise level plans. What ChatGPT Go Does Not Include Go plan offers great value considering the price, however, some features remain behind the curtain locked for them. Only Plus and Pro users can use these: Legacy model access – Versions like GPT-4o are not part of the Go plan.

Third-party connectors – Integration with external apps and platforms is excluded.

– Integration with external apps and platforms is excluded. Sora video creation tools – AI-driven video generation remains exclusive to premium tiers.

– AI-driven video generation remains exclusive to premium tiers. API usage – API credits are billed separately and not bundled into the plan.

These limitations mean that businesses or heavy users may still find ChatGPT Plus or Pro more suitable. The Go plan is positioned as an entry-level upgrade for users who want more flexibility than the free plan, without committing to the premium Plus or Pro plans. This plan acts as a stepping-stone for users craving class-leading AI utility without the free plan limitations specifically made for individuals, freelancers or small projects that still need a generative edge.

Comparison: ChatGPT Free vs Go vs Plus vs Pro Plan Price/Month Key Features Free ₹0 Access to GPT-5 (limited), basic chat, minimal image generation Go ₹399 Extended GPT-5 access, more image generations, higher file upload limits, advanced data analysis, longer memory, custom GPTs Plus ₹1,999 Priority access, higher limits, GPT-4o access, connectors, Sora video tools Pro ₹19,900 Enterprise-grade access, maximum limits, full connectors, advanced tools, API credits billed separately Why OpenAI Launched ChatGPT Go Rolling out in carefully phased waves, Go embodies OpenAI's mission of tearing down barriers: smart, safe and reliable generative AI that doesn't deplete personal or team budgets. While the Free plan has helped millions of people experience AI, usage limits often restrict its potential for professionals or power users. On the other hand, the Plus and Pro tiers may feel too expensive for casual users.

By introducing Go at just ₹399/month, OpenAI is targeting a wider audience—especially in markets like India, where price sensitivity and digital payment adoption are key. The inclusion of UPI support further localises the offering, catering to the way most Indian users prefer to transact online.