Grammarly just rolled out a cool upgrade: eight mini-AI helpers that’re each built for a specific writing hassle. They don’t just check mistakes. They sniff out plagiarised lines and even spot other AI-written stuff. So basically, they’re the ultimate writing sidekicks.

The news dropped on the blog and feels like the next level for Grammarly. The agents will live inside Grammarly Docs, the company’s new AI-native writing surface, where users can both create content and access agent-specific assistance. While Docs itself is free for all, these AI agents will only be available to paid subscribers.

Why Grammarly Is Betting on AI Agents Grammarly thinks AI agents are the way to go because regular chatbox AIs can cook up essays, but rarely nail a single student’s or scientist’s voice. Those AIs also make kids write and rewrite the same prompt, just to get the right tone. Instead, Grammarly’s agents train on one narrow job—like spotting a missing comma or checking a research source—so you move from rough draft to “turn-it-in” draft faster.

ALSO READ: Google AI Search Results Might Lead You Into A Scam: Here Is How You Can Stay Safe Meet Grammarly’s Eight AI Agents Here’s a closer look at what each of the new agents can do: Reader Reactions Agent – Acts as a “test audience,” predicting how different demographics might interpret the text, highlighting key takeaways, questions, and confusions.

AI Grader Agent – Tailored for students, it can mimic an instructor’s style (based on available writing samples) and even estimate the grade a paper might receive.

Citation Finder Agent – Locates credible evidence to support or refute claims in a document, while automatically generating proper citations.

Expert Review Agent – Offer topic-specific, technical feedback for nuanced and complex writing, acting like a subject-matter expert.

Proofreader Agent – Goes beyond grammar corrections by offering in-line style and tone suggestions adapted to the user's target audience.

AI Detector Agent – Checks how much a document might be machine-written, balancing honesty for you, the writer and for the folks reading your work later.

Plagiarism Checker Agent – Searches thousands of articles, papers, and websites to reveal any side notes that need rephrasing or linking, so a little panicking footnote finds you before a grade panic does.

Paraphraser Agent – Rewrites text to fit a particular tone, audience, or style, making it versatile for different contexts like formal reports or casual blogs. Docs: Grammarly's New Writing Surface The Docs tool is the launch pad for Grammarly's new writers' buddies. Inside Docs, every step of the writing journey happens in a single window: brainstorm, draft, and polish. Free accounts get a sneak peek of the AI buddy, which can summarise, brainstorm ideas, and give quick suggestions, but to unlock the fanciest tools, you'll need one of the paid plans.

Beyond Grammar: A Strategic Shift The upgrade is Grammarly’s big step away from “fix the grammar” mode and into the role of full writing partner. Now the AI can pretend to be a friendly reader, caring teacher, or knowledgeable pro in the subject you’re writing about. That’s like having a tiny expert at your side, ready to help students, workers, and even whole companies.

Luke Behnke, the VP of Product Management, sums up the plan: “We’re moving beyond simple suggestions to intelligent agents that understand context and actively help users achieve their communication goals.” ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Series Launch: What To Expect From The Star-Studded Event The Bigger Picture As AI is woven into everything a writer does, Grammarly’s upgrade is a friendly showdown with ChatGPT, Notion AI, and Microsoft Copilot. What sets Grammarly apart is the robots working in the flow already—tailored advice instead of just a helpful blank page.