Google’s Pixel 10 series has gone global, bringing big upgrades across the lineup. The top-end Pixel 10 Pro XL is drawing attention for its large display, new processor, and higher RAM. But Apple isn’t far behind—its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to land in the coming weeks, setting up a direct clash between two of the most powerful smartphones of 2025. Here’s a closer look at what both models bring to the table.

Design and display showdown Early leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will sport a glass and aluminium build with a refreshed camera module, ditching Apple’s long-used square island. Meanwhile, Google has stuck with a familiar glass and aluminium design, retaining the pill-shaped camera bar with triple sensors. Both devices are expected to carry an IP68 rating for durability.

ALSO READ: No, TikTok Is Not Back In India Just Yet: Here's What Happened On the front, Apple can provide a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping 3,000 nits peak brightness. Google pushes back with a 6.8-inch Super Actua screen at 120Hz but with a still greater 3,300 nits peak brightness.

Camera comparison Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a new 48MP telephoto lens with up to 8x optical zoom. A 24MP front camera is also expected. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, packs a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Google takes the lead in selfies with a powerful 42MP front camera. Performance and battery Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to run on Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB RAM. Google’s Pixel 10 Pro XL comes powered by the Tensor G5 processor with 16GB RAM, giving it an edge in multitasking.