- By Prateek Levi
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
From Thursday evening to Friday afternoon, many Android users saw something on their mobile screens that caught them off guard: the dialler that we are usually familiar with in our Android devices in the Google Phone app changed suddenly without even installing an update, and there was no prior notice either. The sudden redesign left users wondering why it happened and sparked mixed reactions across online forums.
What’s different in the Phone app?
The update brings Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design language to the Phone app. Here’s what has changed:
- Call log:No more grouped view. Each call now shows up individually.
- Tabs merged: Call history and favourites have been combined into a single Home tab.
- Card-style layout: Calls now appear inside rounded-edge cards.
- Filter system: Quick filters like Missed, Spam, and Contacts make sorting calls easier.
- In-call screen: Large, rounded buttons replace the older layout.
- New gestures: Users can now pick between swiping or tapping to accept or reject calls.
Why users were surprised
The redesign wasn’t pushed through a regular app update. Instead, it arrived through server-side activation, meaning the interface switched on its own once the device was connected to the internet. Millions of users suddenly saw the new UI appear overnight.
Reactions have been split—while some users appreciate the fresh look, many on Reddit and X complained that it feels “confusing” and “unnecessary”.
Google’s explanation
According to Google, the new expressive design is backed by research. The company says it studied over 18,000 users and found that bigger buttons and visual changes help people recognise key actions more quickly.
The redesign is not exclusive to the Phone app—Google confirmed that Messages, Contacts, Gmail, and Photos will also adopt this new look in the coming months.
Currently, the update is available on Google Phone app version 186, and users can tweak gesture controls from within the app’s settings. However, there’s no option to switch back to the old interface.