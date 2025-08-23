From Thursday evening to Friday afternoon, many Android users saw something on their mobile screens that caught them off guard: the dialler that we are usually familiar with in our Android devices in the Google Phone app changed suddenly without even installing an update, and there was no prior notice either. The sudden redesign left users wondering why it happened and sparked mixed reactions across online forums.

The redesign wasn’t pushed through a regular app update. Instead, it arrived through server-side activation, meaning the interface switched on its own once the device was connected to the internet. Millions of users suddenly saw the new UI appear overnight.

The update brings Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design language to the Phone app. Here’s what has changed:

Reactions have been split—while some users appreciate the fresh look, many on Reddit and X complained that it feels “confusing” and “unnecessary”.

Google’s explanation

According to Google, the new expressive design is backed by research. The company says it studied over 18,000 users and found that bigger buttons and visual changes help people recognise key actions more quickly.

The redesign is not exclusive to the Phone app—Google confirmed that Messages, Contacts, Gmail, and Photos will also adopt this new look in the coming months.

Currently, the update is available on Google Phone app version 186, and users can tweak gesture controls from within the app’s settings. However, there’s no option to switch back to the old interface.