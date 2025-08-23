The OnePlus Ace 6 is buzzing right now, with excitement swelling in the smartphone scene. Rumour has it the phone will pop up in China around October, and it looks like it will slide into India not long after. Realme is apparently cooking up a new handset during the same window, dropping hints without dropping names. Both brands are still silent, but leaks and tipsters are spilling enough tea to whet our appetite.

The coolest gossip flying around is about a whopper 8,000 mAh (or even bigger) battery, making these devices the new power champs. If the rumours are spot-on, these phones could learn a thing or two from the Honor Power, which is already known for its battery beast mode.

Huge Battery Capacity Rumoured The Chinese tipster known as Smart Pikachu gave a sneak peek, saying OnePlus and Realme are each carrying around semi-solid-state batteries. These battery types sip less power and hang around longer, which sounds awesome. OnePlus is cooking up a unit that nudges toward 8,000 mAh, while Realme is already bragging about a phone that has 8,000 mAh plus a little wiggle room to spare.

Mention of the Ace 6 keeps floating the figure of 7,800 mAh to 8,000 mAh, so it’s a tight race for battery bragging rights.

Realme seems ready to wow fans with either the Realme GT 8 or the Realme Neo 8, and while we're still waiting for the official reveal, early news sounds promising enough to keep any tech lover on the edge of their seat. If these reports hold true, we're looking at battery life capable of lasting from dawn to late-night gaming, which will grab the attention of anyone who keeps their phone glued to their palm for apps, calls, and streaming.

Display and Performance Details Size jumps out first. Picture an enormous 6.83-inch OLED screen that practically dives into the action, flaunting 1.5K resolution and a dazzling 165Hz refresh rate. That kind of smoothness is a game changer for any Final Battle or load times in the latest show.

Turning up the power, rumors say the device will run some Snapdragon 8-series processor, the lineup usually saved for the most premium devices. Speed should be sky-high, with a respectable reputation for draining only a little battery while on the move. Past the everyday, hints of an IP68 rating show that the phone should shrug off dust and the odd splash, pushing sporty specs usually tacked onto the most pricey models.

Comparison With Competitors When the OnePlus Ace 6 shows up packing an 8,000mAh battery, it will take direct aim at the Honor Power, the phone that fans keep calling the ultimate battery champ. The Ace 6 will also cram in a top-tier processor, an OLED panel that refreshes at record speeds, and IP sealing, all in an effort to be the first choice for anyone who wants power that lasts and monster performance rolled into one.

Meanwhile the next phone from Realme still sends up smoke signals rather than facts. Rumors say it might leap over that 8,000mAh number. If the numbers add up, the Realme model could vault right into the headlines and snatch the thickest battery title from Honor.

What to Expect at Launch Though nothing is set in stone, October 2025 is the date to circle for the OnePlus Ace 6 and Realme sibling. Sources expect an initial China launch, with sales spreading quickly to India and other regions.

Keep in mind that all leaks need a grain of salt, as official specs can change up to the last minute. Still, if the chatter is true, the Ace 6 would offer an unbeatable trifecta of an eye-popping screen, snappy top-tier performance, and a battery that practically travels in its own power grid.