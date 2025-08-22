TikTok's name is back in the mix across India, four years since the short-video app was outlawed. Why? Its official website has quietly gone back online for some users, fueling renewed rumors of a potential return. TikTok, which is the property of Chinese firm ByteDance, was among India's most-used apps until June 2020, when the government banned the app, along with 58 other Chinese apps, due to data privacy and national security concerns. India had more than 200 million active TikTok users at the time the ban occurred, which was a huge setback for both fans and creators.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Which Flagship Smartphone Should You Choose? Specs And Features Breakdown Website Goes Live Again Earlier this month, it discovered that TikTok's official website was accessible on both smartphones and laptops in India. However, some users on X(Twitter) reported that the website still wasn't opening for them. This indicates that the availability may be restricted or being tried out on a test rollout.

That being said, TikTok is yet to be found on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, meaning the application itself hasn't made its comeback yet. Why The Buzz Now? Speculation is not all about the website. India-China relations seem to be improving once again. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi earlier this week. Jaishankar described establishing a "candid and constructive" relationship between the two nations.

Piling on that, PM Modi is also set to visit China later this month to attend the SCO Summit. Such diplomatic inroads are being seen as an opening door for Chinese apps, including TikTok, to re-enter India. Still No Official Word Even with the increasing buzz, both ByteDance and the Indian government have remained silent about TikTok's return. The 2020 ban remains in place, and without official sanction, the app is not legally allowed to operate in India.