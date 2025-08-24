With a planned release in September, the iPhone 17 series is already generating a ton of buzz in the tech community. New leaks claim that, in addition to the Pro models, Apple will be including a new iPhone 17 Air, the new addition of iPhone is rumored to bring the most exciting design changes in a long time. It is worth noting that a new release does not mean an upgrade is beneficial to everyone.

Given the iPhone 17 Pro’s early reports and the overall performance of iPhone 16 Pro, there are some pretty good arguments as to why buying iPhone 16 Pro would be a better investment instead of waiting for the next-release. 1. Titanium May Be Replaced by Aluminium The iPhone 16 Pro’s titanium build is one of its most differentiating features due to its lightweight, durable, and strong design. Though Apple is keeping quiet, they do seem set to remove titanium for iPhone 17 Pro for a less preferred choice of aluminum, which most people would adidas a downgrade. While aluminum is cheaper, the trade-off is that it is less durable and a bit heavier which affects the phone’s long-term durability and makes it feel less premium.

Although this update has yet to be verified, those who value build quality may find the iPhone 16 Pro's titanium frame more appealing. 2. The iPhone 16 Pro Already Offers Flagship Performance If your previous model was an iPhone 13 Pro or an iPhone 14 Pro, then the iPhone 16 Pro is a true upgrade. Featuring the A18 Pro chip, it supports: AAA mobile gaming with high frame rates.

4K video recording at 120fps, ideal for content creators.

Exceptional multitasking and long-term software support. Your hardware investment is protected for the long haul with this level of performance. From a performance value perspective, your upgrade cycle can be more than 2-3 years, substantially waiting out the iPhone 17 Pro.

3. The iPhone 16 Pro Is Available at Lower Prices For the reasons mentioned earlier, the discounts just can't be ignored. "Currently, you can buy the iPhone 16 Pro for Rs 10,000 - 15,000 less than its original price. Brick-and-mortar stores typically have pre-launch sales, giving one a chance to get good deals. As for the iPhone 16 Pro, it would likely be a smarter choice, considering the iPhone 17 Pro would likely be released at full price. 4. A Flashier Design on the Horizon Apple is set to unveil a more provocative design for the iPhone 17 Pro, which will likely include: The larger rear camera will be a dominant feature and will stretch more across the rear.

Darker hues and orange will be added to the color palette. While more of these modifications may entice some users, it diverges from the iPhone 16 Pro’s more subtle design. Those who appreciate a more modest and uncluttered design would find the current Pro model more usable.