Apple may be considering an innovative step to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence (AI). According to recent reports, Cupertino-based Apple approached Google with an approach of developing an artificial intelligence model specifically tailored for Siri that could become part of her foundation. Though no formal agreement has yet been signed between both entities, sources indicate Google may already have begun training an AI model capable of running on Apple servers.

Apple is quickly moving to catch up to competitors such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, who have all made great strides with AI-powered tools. Apple was scheduled to unveil an upgraded Siri this year, but internal setbacks pushed that timeline back further than originally anticipated. Now, in what many see as an incremental step towards AI development, they may use Google Gemini AI's Accelerated Machine Learning model for further acceleration of their efforts.

What the Revamped Siri Could Offer In some reports, it has been claimed that enhanced Siri would surpass simple voice commands. It may even control applications by third parties and initiate specific in-app operations, recording an exponential jump over its present capabilities. It can be possible for this to give it a competition near or better than Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality-wise.

ALSO READ: Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Tipped Under ₹30,000 With Flagship-Like Specs Assuming the partnership with Google does occur, then Siri augmented by the Gemini would run on Apple's cloud servers and not straight on the devices — thus ensuring tighter privacy and security controls but could present limitations while having offline abilities, therefore potentially hindering performance in some circumstances.

Apple AI Investments Gain Momentum According to reports, the upgraded Siri is anticipated to offer more than just voice commands. According to reports, it may also be able to control third-party apps and carry out particular in-app actions, which would be a huge improvement over its current capabilities. In terms of functionality, this could put Siri on par with or even better than competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Apple's Gemini-powered Siri would operate on Apple's cloud servers instead of on devices, assuming the company partners with Google. This would guarantee stricter privacy and security controls, but it might also restrict offline functionality and affect performance in some use cases.

Apple's deliberation in delaying an upgrade of Siri was meant to show their desire to close the gap with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google who have all seen gains with their AI-driven tools. Apple had originally planned for an updated Siri to debut this year; however, due to internal setbacks, they have decided against doing so at this time.

Apple and Google: Rivals Yet Partners Although Apple and Google are fierce rivals in the smartphone market, they share a history of cooperation. For years, Google Search has been the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser, a partnership now under scrutiny by the US Department of Justice. This precedent shows that Apple has not shied away from working with Google where mutual benefit exists.

If the discussions move forward, Google’s AI model could be integrated into Siri next year. However, Apple is said to be keeping its options open, having also held talks with Anthropic and OpenAI for potential partnerships. Reports claim that Anthropic initially had the advantage, but its financial demands prompted Apple to widen its search.

Two Versions of Siri in Development Insiders reveal that Apple is currently developing two parallel versions of Siri as part of its strategy: Linwood – Powered by Apple’s in-house AI models, giving the company greater control and independence. Glenwood – Built on third-party models, potentially including Google Gemini or technology from other AI providers. By developing both versions simultaneously, Apple aims to evaluate which approach delivers the best performance and user experience. This dual-track strategy also provides flexibility in case negotiations with external partners do not yield the desired results. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Series Users Will Be Able To Make WhatsApp Calls Using Satellite Connectivity What the Revamped Siri Could Offer In some reports, it has been claimed that enhanced Siri would surpass simple voice commands. It may even control applications by third-party and initiate specific in-app operations, recording an exponential jump over its present capabilities. It can be possible for this to give it a competition near or better than Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality-wise.

Assuming the partnership with Google does occur, then Siri augmented by the Gemini would run on Apple's cloud servers and not straight on the devices — thus ensuring tighter privacy and security controls but could present limitations while having offline abilities, therefore potentially hindering performance in some circumstances.

Apple’s AI Investments Gain Momentum One of the ways Apple signaled that they were seeking to align with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google, whose AI-driven products have given them a competitive advantage, was their holdback in enhancing Siri. At first, Apple planned to launch a redesigned Siri in 2023 but has since reversed its decision due to some internal problems.