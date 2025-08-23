Vivo is ready to expand its sub-₹30,000 lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro on August 26. Positioned below the Vivo V60, the upcoming device is creating buzz for offering nearly identical hardware at a more accessible price point.

Design and Camera Setup At first glance, the Vivo T4 Pro and Vivo V60 look alike, especially when it comes to their rear camera module. But here’s where a key difference shows up—the V60 benefits from Zeiss-branded optics, while the T4 Pro does not.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Should You Wait For Apple’s New Device Or Buy Google’s Latest Smartphone? The Vivo V60 is equipped with a quad camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 50MP telephoto (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom), 50MP wide-angle lens, and ultra-wide 8MP lens. The T4 Pro also reportedly packs a 50MP Sony OIS primary lens, the same 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto lens, and a 32MP front camera.

The sensors are similar, but the absence of Zeiss tuning means the T4 Pro may lack the same image refinement as the V60. Performance and Power Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, so daily performance will be effectively identical. Vivo has even gone and teased an Antutu score over 1 million for the T4 Pro, which indicates no sparing of raw horsepower. Storage and RAM details aren’t confirmed yet, though the V60 offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.