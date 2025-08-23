Oppo appears to be refreshing its mid-range line with the introduction of the Oppo F31 series, featuring the standard Oppo F31 and the more premium Oppo F31 Pro. The new phones should drop in India as soon as September, though the firm has yet to officially announce a release date.

A focus on battery and durability According to well-known tipster Paras Guglani, who shared the information via @passionategeekz on X, the biggest highlight of the F31 series will be a larger battery. Though the specific capacity hasn't been announced, it should be a significant jump from the Oppo F29 series. Conversely, the camera and processor may not take huge jumps this time, implying that Oppo is prioritizing longevity and usability over pursuing sheer power.

ALSO READ: No, TikTok Is Not Back In India Just Yet: Here's What Happened Design and performance Leaks suggest the Oppo F31 Pro will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, offering a balance between efficiency and performance. In terms of design, Oppo seems to be carrying forward the 360-degree Armour Body introduced in the F29 lineup. That means we could see an aluminium alloy motherboard cover, reinforced diamond-cut corners, and even impact-absorbing airbags designed to minimise damage from accidental drops.

Stronger connectivity features Connectivity is another area where Oppo appears to be making improvements. The F31 series is rumoured to feature Oppo’s Hunter Antenna layout, which could reportedly improve signal reception by up to 300 per cent. A four-channel reception system is also expected, allowing the phone to automatically switch to the most stable network—something that could reduce call drops and weak signal issues.

What to expect next On the whole, the Oppo F31 lineup appears to be an incremental update over the F29 family, and the focus is squarely on battery life, longevity, and network stability. It may not offer revolutionary hardware advancements, but the tweaks might just make it a great choice for users looking for long-lasting performance and daily reliability.