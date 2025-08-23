Google’s Pixel 10 lineup is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind feature, bringing WhatsApp voice and video calls to areas without mobile or Wi-Fi coverage.

Google revealed the update a few days after launching the Pixel 10 series on August 20. Starting August 28, users will be able to place and receive WhatsApp calls through a satellite connection. A teaser posted on X explains how the feature is done—when a call is received, a satellite sign will pop up in the status bar, and the call will ring through just like a regular WhatsApp call but over satellite rather than standard networks.