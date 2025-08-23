- By Prateek Levi
Google’s Pixel 10 lineup is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind feature, bringing WhatsApp voice and video calls to areas without mobile or Wi-Fi coverage.
Google revealed the update a few days after launching the Pixel 10 series on August 20. Starting August 28, users will be able to place and receive WhatsApp calls through a satellite connection. A teaser posted on X explains how the feature is done—when a call is received, a satellite sign will pop up in the status bar, and the call will ring through just like a regular WhatsApp call but over satellite rather than standard networks.
#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid 📍 Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28¹ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6yDSDMskkK— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 22, 2025
The release, though, isn't without some conditions. The feature will be compatible with only a limited number of carriers, and its use can generate extra charges. While satellite-based calling is confirmed, there’s still no word on whether WhatsApp will extend the same support to text messaging.
With this move, the Pixel 10 becomes the first smartphone to offer satellite-powered WhatsApp calls. It builds on the broader set of satellite tools Google showcased at launch, including location sharing via Google Maps and Find Hub, enabled by its partnership with Skylo, a non-terrestrial network provider.