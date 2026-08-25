Plaud has officially made its way into the Indian market. The company, which is known for its AI-powered note-taking devices, has launched two products in the country — the Note Pro and the NotePin S. Both are built around a simple idea: record conversations, meetings or discussions and let AI take care of the rest.

The devices use Plaud Intelligence, the company's own AI platform, to turn recordings into transcripts, summaries and searchable notes. So, instead of going back through an entire recording to find something important, users can search through the content or use the generated summary.

ALSO READ: This Realme Smartphone Is Set For Launch In India On August 27: 120Hz Display, 6,500mAh Battery Teased Plaud Note Pro, NotePin S Price in India The Plaud Note Pro has been priced at Rs. 20,990 in India, while the NotePin S costs Rs. 19,990. The NotePin S comes with 64GB of storage and is available in Black, Silver and Purple. The Note Pro, on the other hand, comes in Black and Silver colour options.

Both devices are available to purchase through Amazon, Blinkit and Plaud's official website. Accessories for the devices can also be purchased through these platforms. The India launch also brings support for several regional languages, which could make the devices more useful for local users. Plaud says both products support more than 112 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese, Gujarati and Malayalam.

On the security front, Plaud says the devices comply with standards and regulations including ISO 27001/27701, GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA and EN 18031. Recordings can be accessed through the Plaud mobile app, desktop application or web app. Plaud Note Pro Features and Specifications The Note Pro is designed to be small enough to carry around without getting in the way. It has a credit-card-sized design and measures just 2.99mm in thickness, while weighing 30g. It can be placed inside the included magnetic sleeve, which can then be attached to the back of an Android or iPhone. There is also a small colour display on the device that shows basic information, including the recording status.

For recording, the Note Pro uses four microphones along with noise-filtering technology. It has a 500mAh battery and supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Plaud also includes a magnetic case and magnetic ring with the device. Plaud NotePin S Features and Specifications The NotePin S takes a more wearable approach. You can use it as a pin, clip, wristband or even wear it around your neck, depending on what works best for you. Plaud bundles several accessories with the device, including a magnetic pin, wristband, clip and lanyard. Unlike the Note Pro, the NotePin S does not have a screen. Instead, an LED light indicates when the device is capturing audio. ALSO READ: Vivo X500 Series Launch Confirmed For September: X500 Pro Max, Zeiss Cameras And More There is a physical button on the device that can be used to start, pause or resume recording. The NotePin S measures 51 x 21 x 11mm and weighs 17.4g. It gets a 320mAh battery and, like the Note Pro, supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

With the Note Pro and NotePin S, Plaud is looking to make AI-assisted recording a little more convenient. The bigger question for Indian buyers will likely be whether these devices can justify their nearly Rs. 20,000 price tags, especially when smartphones can already handle basic voice recording.