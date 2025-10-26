Indian digital mapping pioneer MapmyIndia has extended an invitation to Perplexity AI for potential collaboration, following a tweet by Perplexity’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, remarking that “maps are the hardest” products to build. MapmyIndia’s response on X emphasised its openness to work with AI platforms, stating, “Like we’ve proudly partnered with @Zoho, we’d love to partner with @perplexity_ai too.”

MapmyIndia: A Swadeshi Mapping Success MapmyIndia was established in 1995 and has spent nearly 30 years producing highly detailed maps of India with house number-level accuracy in their database – something few global competitors can match. Their solutions provide navigation, logistics, mobility and governance solutions across India while serving over 35 million users.

ALSO READ: Instagram Rolls Out ‘Watch History’ To Track Reels Viewed In its post, MapmyIndia framed maps as critical infrastructure for a nation’s digital future, underlining its ethos: “Built in India. For India. For the world.” Potential Collaboration with AI The invitation to Perplexity AI hints at leveraging AI to enhance digital mapping, search, and navigation experiences. A collaboration could help integrate contextual, generative AI capabilities with MapmyIndia’s granular mapping data—potentially providing a localised alternative to global mapping platforms like Google Maps.

Community Reaction The announcement sparked discussion among netizens: - Some users requested faster map updates in rapidly developing areas. - Others debated the emphasis on marketing MapmyIndia as a "swadeshi" company, suggesting it might limit its global appeal. - Multiple users expressed support for the Perplexity-MapmyIndia partnership by raising issues with Google Maps coverage in certain neighbourhoods. The potential collaboration reflects an increasing interest in using AI-powered search and conversational interfaces with precise local mapping, thus opening the way for smarter and more responsive geospatial services in India and globally.