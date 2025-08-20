- By Prateek Levi
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has highlighted a serious cybersecurity risk for Microsoft users everywhere in the country. Released on August 18, 2025, the alert signals several high-severity vulnerabilities that impact a broad spectrum of Microsoft products, ranging from Windows and Office to Azure and SQL Server.
Broad Reach Throughout Microsoft Ecosystem
CERT-In's alert clearly indicates that the vulnerability is not just on personal devices. Along with Windows OS and the Office suite, browsers, developer tools, Dynamics 365, System Centre, and even cloud solutions such as Microsoft Azure are also vulnerable. Even older products under Extended Security Updates (ESU) are not safe.
So, everyone—from students working with Office apps to business organisations using enterprise solutions—may be at risk.
What Hackers Could Do With These Flaws
The weaknesses would be liable to:
- Gain unauthorised privileges and circumvent security controls.
- Steal confidential data, such as files and login credentials.
- Execute malicious code remotely, remotely controlling systems.
- Launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks that render critical apps inoperable.
- Alter system settings or corrupt data integrity.
Cybersecurity experts caution that these vulnerabilities can pave the way for ransomware, espionage, and widespread data breaches.
What CERT-In and Microsoft Advocate
Individuals and organisations have been called upon to take action swiftly. Systems need to be patched as soon as possible, particularly for companies that operate corporate networks.
Microsoft has instructed users to:
- Apply the newest security patches.
- Limit admin privileges to critical users only.
- Implement multi-factor authentication and secure backups.
- Monitor for suspicious behaviour on devices and networks.
- Adhere to Microsoft's official instructions for new fixes and workarounds.
Why This Warning Matters
India is a huge market for Microsoft, with millions reliant on its ecosystem on a daily basis. A holdup in the updates might put both individuals and organisations at the mercy of financial scams, data thefts, or business shutdowns. Experts label this one of the most critical cybersecurity advisories of the year.