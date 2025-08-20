India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has highlighted a serious cybersecurity risk for Microsoft users everywhere in the country. Released on August 18, 2025, the alert signals several high-severity vulnerabilities that impact a broad spectrum of Microsoft products, ranging from Windows and Office to Azure and SQL Server.

CERT-In's alert clearly indicates that the vulnerability is not just on personal devices. Along with Windows OS and the Office suite, browsers, developer tools, Dynamics 365, System Centre, and even cloud solutions such as Microsoft Azure are also vulnerable. Even older products under Extended Security Updates (ESU) are not safe.

So, everyone—from students working with Office apps to business organisations using enterprise solutions—may be at risk.

What Hackers Could Do With These Flaws

The weaknesses would be liable to:

Gain unauthorised privileges and circumvent security controls.

Steal confidential data, such as files and login credentials.

Execute malicious code remotely, remotely controlling systems.

Launch denial-of-service (DoS) attacks that render critical apps inoperable.

Alter system settings or corrupt data integrity.

Cybersecurity experts caution that these vulnerabilities can pave the way for ransomware, espionage, and widespread data breaches.