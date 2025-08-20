Google is going to organise its much-awaited Made by Google 2025 hardware launch event on August 20 today. The yearly event will unveil several new devices, but everyone's looking forward to the Pixel 10 series, Google's new fascination, which has been teased by Google for weeks, showing a glimpse of a shiny new silver colour option and design improvements.

The event is being held in Brooklyn, New York, and the live stream will start at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). Indian audiences can catch it on YouTube, the Google Store, and Google's social media channels. We also expect to see a celebrity turnout, with celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Curry, and the Jonas Brothers appearing on the show.

All four phones are poised to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. The series is also expected to have camera and battery improvements to offer an improved all-around experience over the Pixel 9 series. Pricing is also not expected to stray far from last year, with no drastic increases in sight.

Other Products Likely to Debut

Aside from smartphones, Google is about to usher in new wearables to its ecosystem:

Pixel Watch 4: To arrive in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), both with Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It could be powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip along with a new Google M55 co-processor.

Pixel Buds 2a: An affordable TWS device with a bigger Active Noise Cancellation system and up to 7 hours of playback time (20 hours with case).