Oppo’s newly launched Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are getting a serious AI boost, thanks to a new partnership with Google. The collaboration brings a range of Gemini-powered tools designed to make the Find X9 lineup smarter and more intuitive than ever.

Gemini Integration and Mind Space App A standout addition is Oppo’s Mind Space app, which now connects directly with Google Gemini. Users can capture on-screen content using a simple three-finger swipe gesture, and Gemini can instantly act on that saved information—whether it’s summarising, researching, or generating replies.

ALSO READ: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Prepares To Take On Paytm And PhonePe With UPI-Based Zoho Pay Enhanced AI Features in ColorOS 16 Oppo’s ColorOS 16 will also integrate Gemini across first-party apps, alongside the new Nano Banana AI image editing tool for smarter photo adjustments. On the productivity front, Find X9 users will gain access to AI Search, AI Call Summary, AI Recorder, and AI Writer, each built to streamline everyday tasks through natural interaction.

Real-Time Gemini Live Assistance Another key feature is Gemini Live, offering real-time visual guidance directly on the phone’s display. The system runs through Oppo’s AI Private Computing Cloud, safeguarded by Google Cloud protection, ensuring user data remains private and secure.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini Can Now Turn Your Documents Into Full Presentations With The New Canvas Tool Free Google AI Pro Subscription As a bonus, Find X9 buyers will receive a 3-month Google AI Pro subscription to experience the full range of Gemini features. In short, Oppo’s partnership with Google pushes the Find X9 series beyond hardware excellence — turning it into one of the most AI-driven Android flagships available right now.