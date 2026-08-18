OnePlus smartphone price revision 2026: OnePlus has quietly raised smartphone prices in India, with some models now costing up to Rs 4,000 more. The Nord 6, Nord CE 6 Lite and N6x are among the affected phones. Here’s how much each variant costs after the latest hike.

Buying a OnePlus phone in India just got a little more expensive. The company has quietly raised the prices of several smartphones, with some models now costing up to Rs. 4,000 more than before. ALSO READ: Lost Money To An Online Scam? Immediately Dial 1930 And Follow These 3 Steps To Report Financial Fraud The price changes cover phones from the Nord and N series, including the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite, N6 and the recently launched N6x. The hikes come as smartphone makers continue to deal with higher memory component prices.

According to tipster Sanju Chaudhary, the Nord CE 6 Lite has seen the biggest increase. Price hike alert 🚨

OnePlus increases the price of their smartphones by upto ₹4k:



Nord 6:

8/256GB: ₹44,999 → ₹46,999

12/256GB: ₹50,999 → ₹52,999



Nord Ce 6:

8/128GB: ₹35,999 → ₹37,999

8/256GB: ₹39,999 → ₹41,999



Nord CE 6 lite:

6/128GB: ₹25,999 → ₹28,999… — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 17, 2026 The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 28,999, up from Rs. 25,999. The 8GB + 128GB model has gone from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 30,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version now costs Rs. 34,999 instead of Rs. 30,999.

The OnePlus Nord 6 has also become Rs. 2,000 more expensive. Its 8GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs. 46,999, compared with Rs. 44,999 earlier. The 12GB + 256GB version has moved from Rs. 50,999 to Rs. 52,999. The Nord CE 6 has received a similar revision. Its 6GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs. 28,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. These were previously available for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 for the latter two variants.

The price rise isn't limited to just the Nord lineup. The OnePlus N6 4GB + 128GB model has seen an uptick from Rs. 22,999 to Rs. 24,999, while the 6GB + 128GB version will now cost Rs. 26,999, up from Rs. 24,999.

The newly launched OnePlus N6x has also become more expensive. The phone debuted in India in July at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. Both variants have now gone up by Rs. 2,000, taking their prices to Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 22,999.

ALSO READ: Epic Confirms Epic Games Store For Linux, But Steam Deck Support Is Still Unclear OnePlus hasn't officially announced the price hikes yet. However, the revised prices are already showing up on the OnePlus India website. Gadgets 360 has also independently verified the changes and contacted OnePlus for a response. For buyers, the timing isn't great, especially if you were considering one of these phones at its earlier price. The latest revisions mean some of the Nord models now sit in a noticeably different price bracket than when they first went on sale.