Realme has increased the prices of several smartphones in India, making it the latest brand to do so after OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo. The latest revision affects phones across the Realme 16 and C-series, with the biggest increase going up to Rs. 4,000.

The new prices are effective from August 18. According to a communication reportedly shared by Realme with its retail partners, the company has cited rising costs of memory, chipsets and other parts used across the smartphone ecosystem for the revision.

ALSO READ: Lost Money To An Online Scam? Immediately Dial 1930 And Follow These 3 Steps To Report Financial Fraud The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has taken the biggest hit. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which was earlier available at Rs. 49,999, now costs Rs. 53,999. That's a Rs. 4,000 increase. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are now priced at Rs. 55,999 and Rs. 58,999, respectively.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G has also received a significant price bump. Its 8GB + 128GB variant is now Rs. 44,999, compared with Rs. 40,999 earlier. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions have gone up by Rs. 3,000 each and now cost Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 49,999.

The regular Realme 16 5G and Realme 16T 5G haven't seen quite as steep a jump. All three configurations of both phones are now Rs. 1,000 more expensive than before. Even Realme's budget C-series hasn't escaped the price revision. The Realme C83 5G now costs Rs. 18,499 for the 4GB + 64GB version, up from Rs. 17,499. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants have seen a Rs. 2,000 increase and are now priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 24,499.

The Realme C100x 4G has also become more expensive. Its 4GB + 64GB variant now costs Rs. 16,999 instead of Rs. 14,999. The price changes were first highlighted by tipster Sanju Chaudhary on X, who shared what appears to be a communication sent to Realme's retail partners. While Realme has not officially announced the hike yet, the new prices are already showing up on the company's India website.

Price hike alert 🚨

realme increases the price of their smartphones by upto ₹4k:



16 Pro+ (SD 7 Gen 4):

8/128GB: ₹49,999 → ₹53,999

8/256GB: ₹52,999 → ₹55,999

12/256GB: ₹55,999 → ₹58,999



16 Pro (MTK 7300):

8/128GB: ₹40,999 → ₹44,999

8/256GB: ₹43,999 → ₹46,999… pic.twitter.com/qsoejhNi5s — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 18, 2026 Realme smartphone price hike in India

Model RAM + Storage Old Price New Price Hike Realme 16 Pro+ 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 49,999 Rs. 53,999 Rs. 4,000 Realme 16 Pro+ 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs. 52,999 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 Pro+ 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs. 55,999 Rs. 58,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 40,999 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 4,000 Realme 16 Pro 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs. 43,999 Rs. 46,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 Pro 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs. 46,999 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 35,999 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs. 38,999 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs. 41,999 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16T 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 31,999 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16T 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 34,999 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16T 5G 8GB + 256GB Rs. 35,999 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme C83 5G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 17,499 Rs. 18,499 Rs. 1,000 Realme C83 5G 4GB + 128GB Rs. 19,499 Rs. 21,499 Rs. 2,000 Realme C83 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs. 22,499 Rs. 24,499 Rs. 2,000 Realme C100x 4G 4GB + 64GB Rs. 14,999 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 2,000 ALSO READ: Planning To Buy A OnePlus Phone? Nord 6, CE 6, N6x Prices In India Hiked By Up To Rs 4,000 For buyers planning to pick up one of these phones, the timing could matter. The increase is already reflected in the latest prices, so the earlier pricing is no longer available as the standard price on Realme's website.Realme has yet to publicly explain the individual price changes.