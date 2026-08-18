Tecno has launched the Pova 8 Pro 5G in India, adding a more powerful option to its Pova 8 series. The phone comes a few months after the standard Pova 8 and focuses heavily on performance, gaming and battery life.

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 49,999 and will be available in India from August 21 through Flipkart. Tecno is selling it in Arc White, Graphite Black and Tundra Green. There is also an instant Rs. 3,000 cashback offer on eligible credit card, debit card and UPI payments.

ALSO READ: Apple May Put Cameras In AirPods: New macOS Video Hints At How Visual Intelligence Could Work Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G: What do you get? The phone runs Android 16-based HiOS 16 out of the box. Tecno has promised two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Up front, there is a 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED screen with a 1,208 x 2,644-pixel resolution. It supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and is rated to reach 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The panel also supports 1.07 billion colours and has a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The phone is also rated IP69K for dust and water resistance, which is a useful addition for anyone who doesn't want to worry too much about accidental splashes or harsh conditions. For performance, Tecno has gone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate. The 4nm chipset can clock up to 2.6GHz and works with an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and Tecno's P1 graphics chip. Gaming is clearly part of the pitch here. The Pova 8 Pro 5G uses a vapour chamber cooling system with a 5,000 sq mm heat dissipation area to help manage temperatures during heavier workloads. There’s something unusual on the back The rear of the phone has a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. A 13-megapixel camera handles selfies and video calls. But the camera setup isn't the only thing happening on the back. Tecno has added an Alive Matrix Display made up of 177 mini LEDs. It can create a “Breathing Light” effect for more than 49 different scenarios. It's a fairly distinctive feature, especially if you're looking for something that looks a little different from the usual smartphone design. 6,500mAh battery The Pova 8 Pro 5G gets a 6,500mAh battery, which should be one of its biggest selling points for users who spend a lot of time gaming, watching videos or simply don't want to charge their phone every day. It supports 45W wired fast charging.

Connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone also supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo. ALSO READ: Planning To Buy A OnePlus Phone? Nord 6, CE 6, N6x Prices In India Hiked By Up To Rs 4,000 There's an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security, along with an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass and gyroscope. The Pova 8 Pro 5G measures 162.48 x 77.27 x 7.39mm and weighs about 189 grams. At Rs. 49,999, Tecno is clearly targeting buyers who want a big battery and gaming-friendly hardware without moving into the ultra-premium segment. Whether that combination makes the Pova 8 Pro 5G a strong buy will largely depend on how it performs against the other phones available around the Rs. 50,000 mark.