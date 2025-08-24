Looking to upgrade without breaking the bank? The sub-₹40,000 smartphone space is heating up, and two new contenders have stepped in: the Vivo T4 Ultra and the Oppo Reno 14 5G. The Oppo Reno 14 5G uses the Dimensity 8350 chip, too, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Though both are balanced on memory, the chipset selection may bring minute variations in efficiency and pure power based on usage.

Oppo’s Reno 14 5G, meanwhile, features a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1256 x 2760 resolution. Like the Vivo, it supports 120 Hz refresh but goes further with HDR10+ certification for richer visuals. At just 187 grams and with IP68 water and dust resistance, the Reno 14 edges ahead in durability and portability.

Vivo comes with the T4 Ultra using a flexible triple-camera setup: a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide.

Performance and Storage

Powering the Vivo T4 Ultra is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with 8GB RAM (expandable via virtual RAM) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G uses the Dimensity 8350 chip, too, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Though both are balanced on memory, the chipset selection may bring minute variations in efficiency and pure power based on usage.

Camera Setup

Vivo comes with the T4 Ultra using a flexible triple-camera setup: a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide. Up front, you get a 32MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G also sports a triple 50MP configuration for its rear cameras—covering wide, telephoto, and ultrawide—but its standout is the 50MP front camera, making it more appealing for selfie lovers.

Pricing

Oppo has positioned the Reno 14 5G at the upper end of the segment, with the 8GB + 256GB model priced at ₹37,998 and the 12GB + 256GB option at ₹39,998.

Vivo keeps things far more affordable. The T4 Ultra starts at ₹21,824 for 8GB + 128GB, ₹23,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and ₹25,999 for 12GB + 256GB.

Verdict

If you’re after premium durability and a stronger selfie camera, the Oppo Reno 14 5G makes its case despite the higher price. But for those seeking an affordable all-rounder with an impressive periscope telephoto lens, the Vivo T4 Ultra offers outstanding value. The decision really comes down to whether your priority is a rugged build and selfies or affordability and camera versatility.