While the Redmi K90 series grabbed most of the spotlight at Xiaomi’s latest launch event, it wasn’t the only new device on stage. The company also unveiled the Redmi Watch 6, a budget-friendly smartwatch that offers a solid set of features for its price.

In terms of design, Xiaomi has made some slight but significant changes. The Redmi Watch 6 features a slightly better appearance, with a new "sub-key" situated beside the crown on the right side—a look that takes cues from the Apple Watch series. This additional button can be customized to support shortcuts for various options, introducing an element of convenience during daily usage.

The watch is also thinner than before, coming in at 9.9 mm versus the 11.3 mm thickness of its predecessor, making it even easier to wear all day long.

Aside from the design changes, a lot of the hardware is also similar to the last generation. The smartwatch still has the same 2.07-inch AMOLED display with support for always-on displays, although it now offers a better peak brightness of 2,000 nits up from 1,500 nits.