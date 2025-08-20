Countries With Most Mosquitoes: Mosquito is a type of insect and are scientifically known as the Culicidae. They are known as one of the most annoying insects with a buzzing sound, an annoying itch, and they also spread diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. There are numerous numbers of mosquito species across the globe. It is said that the tropical and humid nations typically have the biggest population of mosquitoes in the world, because mosquitoes grow faster in standing water and humid areas. To learn more, here is a list of the top 10 countries with the largest mosquito populations in the world, according to the World Population Review report.

10 Countries With The Most Mosquitoes In The World: Country Total Mosquito Species Endemic Mosquito Species Brazil 447 148 Indonesia 439 108 Malaysia 415 75 Thailand 379 59 India 338 53 Philippines 294 128 Panama 264 35 Colombia 251 28 DR Congo 248 26 China 238 85 Source: World Populations Review Which Country Has The Most Mosquitoes In The World And Why? 1. Brazil Brazil has the largest mosquito population in the world, all due to its widespread Amazon rainforests, wet and tropical climate. The country's ecosystems are a reason for the large diversity of 148 endemic mosquito species. Diseases led due to mosquitoes, like dengue and malaria, continue to affect Brazil.

2. Indonesia Indonesia has the second-largest mosquito population in the world because of its tropical islands and rainforests, which are ideal for breeding mosquitoes. With more than 100 endemic species, it hosts malaria and dengue vectors. The city of Jakarta is known to witness regular outbreaks, and rural areas experience greater threats due to the scarcity of a proper healthcare system.

3. Malaysia Malaysia also has hot and humid weather and dense rainforests, which make it one of the largest mosquito-infested places. Here, mosquito species like Aedes aegypti, dengue and Zika are often seen. Mosquito Bite (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) 4. Thailand Mosquitoes love Thailand's hot, humid weather, particularly during monsoons. Frequent dengue fever outbreaks are some of the common problems here. 5. India India also has one of the largest mosquito populations, due to its diverse landscapes, from Himalayan valleys to coastal plains, which are the reason for numerous types of mosquito species. Local ecosystems are sustained by endemic species, but disease-transmitting mosquitoes are still a national health issue here. Malaria and chikungunya are endemic in rural areas, while dengue is mostly found in urban towns and cities.

6. Philippines The Philippines has a large percentage of endemic mosquito species. Its tropical maritime climate has led to the survival of numerous species of mosquitoes. Proper campaigns for dengue prevention, which is one of the most prominent mosquito-transmitted diseases here, should be the most important call to action.

7. Panama Panama is a small country, yet with a large mosquito population, all because of its rainforest and tropical environment. Malaria and dengue are now constant concerns for health authorities in Panama. Also Read: Why Do Mosquitoes Bite You More Than Others? 8. Colombia Colombia's Amazonian rainforest, Andes mountain ranges, and coastlines a home to numerous species of mosquitoes. The health risks of malaria in rural areas and dengue in urban areas are very prevalent. 9. DR Congo The Democratic Republic of Congo is the epicentre of Africa's malaria outbreak. Its thick forests, rivers, and high humidity give birth to hundreds of mosquito species. Endemic types contribute to biodiversity but are one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne problems in the region.

10. China The list of 10 countries with the most mosquitoes in the world concludes with China. The nation has a considerable population of mosquitoes. Its diverse geography of subtropical southern lands to northern plains led to widespread and endemic species of mosquitoes. However, the good news is that the country has successfully eradicated malaria in recent years, but outbreaks of dengue fever continue to affect some places here.