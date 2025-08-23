Countries With Most Spoken Languages: Language is a major aspect of human civilisation, history, culture, migration, and ethnicity. Most nations across the globe are known for their one or two major languages. But certain countries have more than a hundred spoken languages, which showcase their cultural diversity, regional heritage, and wide population. Now, let’s take a look at the list of the top 10 countries with the most spoken languages in the world, according to the Statista report.

List Of Countries With The Most Spoken Languages In The World: Country Number of Languages Spoken Languages per Million Inhabitants Papua-New Guinea 840 93.9 Indonesia 712 2.6 Nigeria 522 2.5 India 454 0.3 United States 326 0.9 Australia 314 12.2 China 308 0.2 Mexico 292 2.3 Cameroon 275 10.4 Brazil 221 1.0 Source: Statista What Country Has the Highest Number of Spoken Languages? 1. Papua New Guinea – 840 Languages Papua New Guinea tops the list of most spoken languages in the world, with a total round up of 840 languages. All thanks to the nation’s dense rainforests, remote tribes, and mountainous terrain, which have evolved communication over the years between different indigenous groups. The most popular languages are English and Tok Pisin here. However, the majority of citizens of Papua New Guinea speak a native language.

2. Indonesia – 712 Languages In Indonesia total of 712 native languages are spoken, which is a reflection of its rich cultural diversity. Bahasa Indonesia is the national language here. However, local languages like Javanese, Sundanese, and Balinese are also very popular here.

3. Nigeria – 522 Languages Nigeria is the most multilingual country in Africa, with almost 522 languages spoken by its people. Most popular local languages are Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, and hundreds of minority languages exist alongside them. Ethnic diversity and cultural heritage define this linguistic diversity. Several local languages spoken here continue to be an essence of indigenous communities here.

4. India – 454 Languages India is one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, with over 454 spoken languages across the nation. However, hands down, Hindi and English are the most popular ones and are officially used. Native languages like Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and other regional languages are also popular within each state and showcase the nation of billions’ rich cultural roots.

5. United States – 326 Languages The United States is assumptionally regarded to be a monolingual country. However, due to high growth rates of immigration and native heritage, the nation comprises almost 326 languages. Languages like Navajo, Cherokee, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, and Arabic are popularly spoken by the population.

Australia possess 314 languages and surprisingly most of them are single-handedly owned by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. An English-dominating country also consists of an indigenous language-speaking population, showing the cultural heritage of the nation.

7. China – 308 Languages China is the second most populated country in the world, and probably its large population is the reason for the 308 languages spoken here. Mandarin is officially recognised language of China, but indigenous languages like Cantonese, Tibetan, Uyghur, and Mongolic languages are an essential part of China’s cultural identity.

8. Mexico – 292 Languages In Mexico, over 292 languages are spoken, all thanks to its indigenous heritage. Here, Nahuatl, Maya, and Mixtec are the most popular languages. Although only Spanish is nationally recognised. 9. Cameroon – 275 Languages Cameroon is home to a total of 275 languages, which are individually famous among various ethnic groups. However, only French and English are officially recognised. Local languages like Fulfulde and Ewondo are also significantly spoken here.

10. Brazil – 221 Languages Brazil concludes the list of the top 10 countries with the most spoken languages in the world. Here, over 221 languages are spoken by indigenous tribes, Portuguese colonisation, and immigration. However, it is important to note that Portuguese is a globally recognised language in Brazil.

The above-mentioned list of the top 10 countries with the most spoken languages in the world showcases that languages are the true reflection of a country's cultural wealth. Papua New Guinea tops with most spoken languages in the world. The list is followed by culturally rich and populous countries like India and China also highlight the fact that large populations are also a major reason for linguistic diversity in the nation.