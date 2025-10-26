- By Aditi Priya Singh
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Status Video: Chhath Puja is one of the most significant and revered festivals in India, especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this festival is observed to thank the Sun for sustaining life on Earth and to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and well-being. Devotees follow rigorous rituals, including fasting, holy bathing in rivers or ponds, and offering prayers during sunrise and sunset. In today’s digital age, people love to share the festive spirit with family and friends online.
Chhath Puja video statuses and GIFs have become a popular way to convey heartfelt wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. These short videos capture the essence of the festival, showcasing rituals, prayers, and the beauty of nature during Chhath.
Happy Chhath Puja 2025 free video status to share on social media
Sharing these videos allows you to spread positivity, devotion, and festive joy with loved ones, even if you cannot be together physically. Here’s a collection of the best free Chhath Puja videos and GIFs for this year.
Chhath Puja is a festival that brings families and communities together to celebrate devotion, gratitude, and the blessings of the Sun God. Sharing video statuses and GIFs is a wonderful way to spread this festive spirit with loved ones, even if you are far apart. These short, vibrant clips capture the essence of the rituals, the prayers, and the natural beauty of Chhath, making it easy to express your heartfelt wishes. Celebrate the festival with joy and devotion, and let your greetings bring happiness and positivity to everyone around you. Here are seven happy Chhath wishes you can share:
1. Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja filled with devotion, happiness, and prosperity.
2. May Chhathi Maiya bless you with health, wealth, and success.
3. Happy Chhath Puja! May the Sun God illuminate your life with positivity and energy.
4. May this Chhath bring peace, happiness, and harmony to your home.
5. Sending heartfelt wishes on Chhath Puja for a bright and blessed future.
6. May your prayers be answered and your life be filled with joy this Chhath.
7. Happy Chhath! Celebrate with devotion, love, and festive spirit.