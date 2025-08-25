- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 Free Videos: Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, especially for married and unmarried women who observe it with devotion and love. Celebrated mainly in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, it marks the day when Goddess Parvati performed severe penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Since then, women celebrate this festival by fasting, praying, and seeking blessings for marital bliss, happiness, and prosperity.
In 2025, Hartalika Teej will be observed with great enthusiasm and devotion. Women dress up in traditional attire, apply mehndi, sing devotional songs, and participate in rituals. The atmosphere becomes filled with positivity, love, and spirituality. With the growing use of social media, people now love to share their festive joy online.
That’s why we bring you Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 status videos, which you can download for free and share instantly on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. These videos carry beautiful wishes, devotional messages, and blessings, making them perfect to connect with your loved ones and spread festive cheer. Celebrate this Hartalika Teej not just at home but also digitally with heartfelt wishes.
Video credit: Veectezy
Video credit: The Daily Jagran
Video credit: The Daily Jagran
Video credit: Canva
Video credit: Canva
Celebrate the joy of Hartalika Teej 2025 by sharing beautiful status videos filled with devotion and blessings. Easily download these free videos and spread festive cheer with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. Let every share bring positivity, love, and the divine grace of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati into your life.