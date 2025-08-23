Hartalika Teej 2025 is a sacred festival celebrated by women in North India, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. According to the Hindu tradition, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva is worshipped on this sacred day. Hartalika Teej 2025 vrat takes place on the tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Women follow a strict nirjala vrat, refraining from food and water to seek blessings for a happy marriage and feminine strength. The vrat undertaken by women on this day represents the power of love and commitment reflected in the divine bond between Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva. This year, Hartalika Teej 2025 vrat date in 26th August 2025.

One of the most significant components of the Hartalika Teej vrat involves the recitation of the Hartalika Teej vrat katha that underscores the divine strength and commitment of Maa Parvati to have Lord Shiva as her husband. While performing the puja, women additionally listen to and recite the Hartalika Teej vrat katha in honour of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Check out the lyrics of Hartalika Teej vrat katha in Hindi and English below:

Hartalika Teej 2025 Vrat Katha In Hindi पार्वती एक सुंदर और युवा लड़की थीं, जो हिमालय राजा की बेटी थीं। उन्होंने भगवान शिव को अपना पति बनाने की इच्छा रखी और उनकी तपस्या करने लगीं। लेकिन उनके पिता ने पार्वती के लिए भगवान विष्णु का विवाह प्रस्ताव स्वीकार कर लिया था, बिना उनकी इच्छा जाने। जब पार्वती को अपने विवाह के बारे में पता चला, तो उन्होंने अपनी सहेली से चर्चा की और जंगल में चली गईं। उनकी सहेली ने उन्हें भगवान शिव की तपस्या करने की सलाह दी, ताकि उनकी इच्छा पूरी हो सके।

लंबे समय तक व्रत और पूजा करने के बाद, पार्वती ने भगवान शिव को अपनी भक्ति से प्रसन्न किया और उन्होंने उन्हें अपनी पत्नी के रूप में स्वीकार किया। इसके बाद, पार्वती घर लौटीं और अपने माता-पिता को भगवान शिव के साथ विवाह की इच्छा बताई। देवताओं और देवियों ने उनके विवाह को संपन्न किया। हर्तालिका तीज व्रत की कहानी भक्ति, विश्वास, और निष्ठा के महत्व को दर्शाती है। यह व्रत महिलाओं को अपने लक्ष्यों के प्रति दृढ़ रहने और सच्ची मित्रता के महत्व को भी उजागर करता है। पार्वती और हर्तालिका की कथा महिलाओं को प्रेरित करती है कि वे अपने उद्देश्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए प्रयासरत रहें और ईश्वरीय कृपा प्राप्त करें।

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi The Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha beautifully enumerates the austerities performed by Maa Parvati to win Lord Shiva's heart. (Image Source: Canva) Hartalika Teej 2025 Vrat Katha In English There was once a beautiful young girl named Parvati, the daughter of Parvat Raj Himalaya. She was deeply devoted to Lord Shiva and had a desire to marry him. However, her father did not know about her love for Shiva and accepted a marriage proposal from Lord Vishnu for his beloved daughter. When Parvati found out about the arranged marriage, she spoke to her friend and ran away to the forest. Her friend suggested that she must perform intense penance and meditation to win Shiva's heart. After days of fasting and worship, Parvati's devotion impressed Lord Shiva. He appeared before her and accepted her as his partner.