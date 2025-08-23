Hartalika Teej 2025 is a sacred festival for Hindu women. This vibrant festival is celebrated on the third day (tritiya tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar month of Bhadrapada. On this sacred occasion, married women observe a nirjala vrat from sunrise to moonrise and do not consume food or water. They pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Unmarried girls also observe this vrat, hoping to find a devoted husband like Lord Shiva. This year, Hartalika Teej Vrat falls on 26th August 2025.

Check out all the significant information about Hartalika Teej 2025 Vrat date, shubh muhurat, significance and Hartalika Teej puja vidhi below: Hartalika Teej 2025: Date And Time This year, Hartalika Teej 2025 date falls on 26th August 2025. Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha tritiya tithi begins at 12:34 PM on 25th August 2025 and ends at 01:54 PM on 26th August 2025. Hartalika Teej 2025: Shubh Muhurat The shubh muhurat to perform puja on Hartalika Teej 2025 is from 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM. Hartalika Teej 2025: Significance Hartalika Teej is dedicated to celebrating the divine union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. According to legend, Goddess Parvati underwent intense austerity to win Lord Shiva as her husband. She underwent strict abstinence on the banks of the Ganges in the Himalayas, determined to marry her beloved deity. When her father, Himalaya, saw her condition, he grew dejected. At the same time, Maharishi Narad arrived with a marriage proposal from Lord Vishnu, but Parvati said her true intention was to marry Shiva. Thereafter, Goddess Parvati created a Shivalinga from sand and devoted herself to worship.

On the sacred occasion of Hartalika Teej, women adorn themselves with Solah Shringar and celebrate the occasion joyously by worshipping goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. (Image Source: Freepik) It is believed that Goddess Parvati's devotion reached Shiva on the tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. He appeared before her and expressed his desire to marry Devi Parvati. Since that day, women have celebrated Hartalika Teej Vrat, praying to the divine couple for a loving husband or a long life for their husbands. Through prayers and worship of Shiva and Parvati, women seek blessings for happiness and harmony in marriage. This festival represents love, devotion, and determination.

Hartalika Teej 2025: Rituals On Hartalika Teej, women wake up early for a holy bath to cleanse their souls before performing puja rituals. Women wear beautiful traditional outfits, mostly sarees, and adorn themselves with new clothes, jewellery and mehndi. In Maharashtra, women dress in green outfits, wear green bangles, and add golden bindis and kajal. They follow a strict Nirjala fast, refraining from food and water, while praying to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the well-being of their husbands.

The puja ritual of Hartalika Teej begins with making clay or sand statues of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati. Women offer bilva leaves, flowers, incense, and light diyas in front of the divine couple. Women recite the Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha, which tells the story of Goddess Parvati's devotion to Lord Shiva. Dressed as newlywed brides, they take another bath before sunset. After returning from the temples, women touch their spouses' feet as a sign of respect and devotion.