Hartalika Teej 2025 Vrat Date falls on 26th August 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, this sacred day is observed on the third day (tritiya tithi) of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and worshipped on this sacred day by both married and unmarried women. It is believed that worshipping Devi Parvati and Lord Shiva on this day provides marital bliss to married women and grants the boon of marrying the desired partner to unmarried women.

The Hindu beliefs also suggest that Hartalika Teej 2025 Vrat is one of the most difficult fasts in Hinduism, as women observe a day-long Nirjala Vrat on this day, without having food and water. Henceforth, married women who are observing the Hartalika Teej fast for the first time must take care of specific rules while observing this sacred vrat.

Below, we have listed 5 rules that newly-married women must follow during Hartalika Teej Vrat: Hartalika Teej 2025: 5 Rules Married Women Must Follow While Observing This Vrat For First Time 1. Do Not Sleep During The Day: It is believed that women should refrain from daytime sleep on this day, and nighttime vigils are considered auspicious. Engaging in devotional singing and chanting, and reciting the names of Lord Shiva and Parvati, is thought to multiply the virtues of the fast.

2. Performing Solah Shringar: On this day, women must adorn themselves with 16 sacred adornments or Solah Shringar. Additionally, ensure that sindoor is beautifully applied on the forehead. 3. Choose The Right Colours: According to beliefs, it is considered inauspicious to wear black clothing and bangles on the sacred day of Hartalika Teej. Instead, wear vibrant hues like green and red that symbolise auspiciousness. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Be Careful Of These 5 Vastu Tips While Choosing Ganesha Idol According to the Hindu Panchang, Hartalika Teej is observed on the tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. (Image Source: Freepik) 4. Do Not Argue With Spouse: During the Hartalika Teej fast, it is considered inauspicious for couples to engage in arguments or disputes since it can diminish the rewards of the vrat and invite negative energy. Instead, maintain a positive and harmonious atmosphere at home.

5. Do This If On Periods: Women should remember that if they are menstruating, they may choose to observe Hartalika Teej with mental resolve. This means focusing on meditation, reciting mantras, and worshipping internally, while avoiding physical contact with worship materials.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: 25th Or 26th August, When To Observe Teej Vrat? Know Correct Date, Other Details The Hartalika Teej vrat holds spiritual and cultural importance. This sacred occasion strengthens the bond between husband and wife and is believed to build trust, love and devotion. For women, it is a great opportunity to connect with their inner strength and promote spiritual growth and self-empowerment with the blessings of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati.