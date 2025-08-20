Hartalika Teej 2025: According to the Hindu Panchang, Teej or Tritiya refers to the third day after either Amavasya (No Moon Day) or Purnima (Full Moon Day). Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day after Bhadrapada Amavasya. Hindu women celebrate this festival enthusiastically, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. According to the Hindu legends, Hartalika Teej is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Parvati, and offering obeisances to her for upholding strict penance in the forest to seek Lord Shiva as her husband. In the same faith, women and unmarried girls observe this fast with sincerity.

The sacred vrat of Hartalika Teej is believed to bless unmarried women with their desired good life partner. Additionally, married Hindu women observe this vrat to receive blessings of marital harmony, happiness and progeny. Check out all the significant details about Hartalika Teej 2025 date and know when women will observe Hartalika Teej Vrat in 2025. Additionally, know Hartalika Teej puja vidhi and significance below.

Hartalika Teej 2025: 25th Or 26th August, When To Observe Teej Vrat? This year, Hatalika Teej 2025 Vrat will be observed on 26th August 2025, Tuesday. Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha tritiya begins at 12:34 PM on 25th August 2025 and ends at 01:54 PM, 26th August 2025.

Hartalika Teej 2025 shubh muhurat falls between 05:56 AM to 08:31 AM to perform puja in the morning. ALSO READ: Pithori Amavasya 2025: Bhadrapada Amavasya Date, Time, Pradosh Puja Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi Hartalika Teej is celebrated by married and unmarried Hindu women alike, offering sincere prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. (Image Source: Freepik) Hartalika Teej 2025: Significance And Puja Vidhi Hartalika Teej is dedicated to honouring the devotion and determination of Goddess Parvati to have Lord Shiva as her husband. The word Hartalika translates to - abduction by a female friend. This term originates from the story where Goddess Parvati, who was previously Goddess Sati and born as Shailputri, opposed her father Parvat Raj Himalaya’s plan to marry her to Lord Vishnu. With the help of a close friend, Mata Parvati escaped into a dense forest to avoid her wedding as she had a deep desire to marry Lord Shiva.

It is believed that on the tritiya tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, Goddess Parvati made a Shivlinga from her hair and leaves. The firm vow and penance of Maa Parvati impressed Lord Shiva, who agreed to marry the divine goddess. The union o Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva was further blessed by Maa Parvati’s father Himalaya and became an eternal symbol of love, loyalty and faith. Since then, Hartalika Teej is observed by Hindu women, encouraging women to find strength in Goddess Parvati’s resolve.