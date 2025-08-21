- By Ridam Sharma
Inspirational Quotes For Your Workstation: Your work desk is not just any desk; it’s the place where ideas flow, deadlines get conquered, and creativity gets vision. It is the most important aspect of your work life. On some days, when your thoughts feel clogged, you feel heavier than others. That’s when a few powerful and inspiring words can give you a boost of motivation, shift your mood, bring perspective and remind you why you actually started. All this makes it very important for you to surround your workspace with inspirational quotes that will not only lift your spirit but also keep you focused and positive throughout the hectic work hours. Therefore, let’s take a look at the list of 85+ inspirational quotes that are perfect to put on your desk to spark motivation and productivity.
List Of 85+ Inspirational Quotes For Your Workstation
1. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt
2. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
3. "The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand
4. "Winning is not a sometime thing; it's an all the time thing." — Vince Lombardi
5. "Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." — Christian D. Larson
6. "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." — Wayne Gretzky
7. "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." — Mother Teresa
8. "You become what you believe." — Oprah Winfrey
9. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart
10. "How wonderful it is that nobody needs to wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." — Anne Frank
11. "The unexamined life is not worth living." — Socrates
12. "Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear." — George Addair
13. "Dream big and dare to fail." — Norman Vaughan
14. "You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don't try." — Beverly Sills
15. "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." — Confucius
16. "Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." — C.S. Lewis
17. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." — Les Brown
18. "I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear." — Rosa Parks
19. "I didn't fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong." — Benjamin Franklin
20. "If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat! Just get on." — Sheryl Sandberg
21. "I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." — Florence Nightingale
22. "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." — Vincent van Gogh
23. "Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning." — Gloria Steinem
24. "Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve." — Napoleon Hill
25. "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did. So, throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbour, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." — Mark Twain
26. "If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavour." — Eleanor Roosevelt
27. "The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well." — John D. Rockefeller
28. "I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have." — Thomas Jefferson
29. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." — Winston Churchill
30. "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." — Walt Disney
31. "Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember—the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you." — Zig Ziglar
32. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." — Henry David Thoreau
33. "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit." — Conrad Hilton
34. "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure." — Colin Powell
35. "The real test is not whether you avoid this failure, because you won't. It's whether you let it harden or shame you into inaction, or whether you learn from it; whether you choose to persevere." — Barack Obama
36. "The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." — Franklin D. Roosevelt
37. "It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation." — Herman Melville
Quotes For Your Work Desk To Work Hard
38. "Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don't wish it were easier; wish you were better." — Jim Rohn
39. "The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." — Colin R. Davis
40. "I failed my way to success." — Thomas Edison
41. "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." — James Cameron
42. "If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time." — Steve Jobs
43. "A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him." — David Brinkley
44. "Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out." — John Wooden
45. "Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great." — John D. Rockefeller
46. "Always bear in mind that your own resolution to success is more important than any other one thing." — Abraham Lincoln
47. "Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." — Winston Churchill
48. "You know you are on the road to success if you would do your job and not be paid for it." — Oprah Winfrey
49. "If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it—teach yourself to be impatient." Gurbaksh Chahal
50. "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." — Vidal Sassoon
51. "If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn
52. "Before anything else, preparation is the key to success." — Alexander Graham Bell
53. "The key to success is to develop a winning edge." — Brian Tracy
54. "You never achieve real success unless you like what you're doing." — Dale Carnegie
55. "Success is a matter of sticking to a set of common-sense principles anyone can master." — Earl Nightingale
56. "Unless you're continually improving your skills, you're quickly becoming irrelevant." — Stephen Covey
57. "Your attitude is either the lock on or key to your door of success." — Denis Waitley
58. "The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus." — Bruce Lee
59. "It's fun to do the impossible." — Walt Disney
60. "Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of intelligent effort." — John Ruskin
61. "You put your intention and your attention on what it is that you want to shift and change." — Wayne Dyer
62. "No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it to anyone else." — Charles Dickens
63. "To reach a port, we must sail—sail, not tie at anchor—sail, not drift." — Franklin D. Roosevelt
64. "Your brain is the most important organ in your body, and what happens in it determines what you think and feel, say and do." — Rick Hanson
List Of Inspirational Quotes For Your Workspace
65. "We tend to get what we expect." — Norman Vincent Peale
66. "Keep your face to the sunshine and you can never see the shadow." — Helen Keller
67. "No one would have crossed the ocean if he could have gotten off the ship in the storm." — Charles Kettering
68. "Nothing is more honourable than a grateful heart." — Seneca
69. "Bad things are not the worst thing that can happen to us. Nothing is the worst thing that can happen to us." — Richard Bach
70. "Happy is the man who can make a living by his hobby." — George Bernard Shaw
71. "Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
72. "There are two ways you can get through the pain. You can let it destroy you, or you can use it as fuel to drive you: to dream bigger, work harder." — Taylor Swift
73. "Luck? I don't know anything about luck. I've never banked on it, and I'm afraid of people who do. Luck to me is something else: Hard work - and realising what is an opportunity and what isn't." — Lucille Ball
74. "Age has given me the gift of me; it just gave me what I was always longing for, which was to get to be the woman I've already dreamt of being. Which is somebody who can do rest and do hard work and be a really constant companion, a constant, tender-hearted wife to myself." — Anne Lamott
75. "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." — Tim Notke
76. "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou
77. "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." — Pele
78. "I am who I am today because of the choices I made yesterday." — Eleanor Roosevelt
79. "Whatever we believe about ourselves and our ability comes true for us." — Susan L. Taylor
80. "Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it."— Charles Swindoll
81. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln
82. "Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
83. "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." — Maya Angelou
List Of Motivational Quotes For Your Work Desk
84. "If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough." — Oprah Winfrey
85. "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." — Babe Ruth
86. "Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not." — Oscar Wilde
87. "The only impossible journey is the one you never begin." — Tony Robbins
89. "In this life, we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love." — Mother Teresa
90. "Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." — Albert Einstein
A well-placed quote on your work desk can go a long way, farther than you imagine. These inspirational quotes will give you a little push, a silent cheer. Adding these messages to your workstation isn’t just about decoration; it’s about creating an environment that inspires growth, hard work, and fresh energies around you. After all, the right words at the right time can fuel your productivity and keep you moving toward your goals with purpose.