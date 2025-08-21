Inspirational Quotes For Your Workstation:  Your work desk is not just any desk; it’s the place where ideas flow, deadlines get conquered, and creativity gets vision. It is the most important aspect of your work life. On some days, when your thoughts feel clogged, you feel heavier than others. That’s when a few powerful and inspiring words can give you a boost of motivation, shift your mood, bring perspective and remind you why you actually started. All this makes it very important for you to surround your workspace with inspirational quotes that will not only lift your spirit but also keep you focused and positive throughout the hectic work hours. Therefore, let’s take a look at the list of 85+ inspirational quotes that are perfect to put on your desk to spark motivation and productivity.

List Of 85+ Inspirational Quotes For Your Workstation

1. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt


2. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." — Ralph Waldo Emerson


3. "The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand


4. "Winning is not a sometime thing; it's an all the time thing." — Vince Lombardi


5. "Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." — Christian D. Larson


6. "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." — Wayne Gretzky


7. "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." — Mother Teresa


8. "You become what you believe." — Oprah Winfrey


9. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart


10. "How wonderful it is that nobody needs to wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." — Anne Frank


11. "The unexamined life is not worth living." — Socrates


12. "Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear." — George Addair


13. "Dream big and dare to fail." — Norman Vaughan


14. "You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don't try." — Beverly Sills


15. "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." — Confucius


16. "Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." — C.S. Lewis


17. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." — Les Brown


18. "I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear." — Rosa Parks


19. "I didn't fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong." — Benjamin Franklin


20. "If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat! Just get on." — Sheryl Sandberg


21. "I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." — Florence Nightingale


22. "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." — Vincent van Gogh


23. "Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning." — Gloria Steinem


24. "Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve." — Napoleon Hill


25. "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did. So, throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbour, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." — Mark Twain

26. "If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavour." — Eleanor Roosevelt

27. "The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well." — John D. Rockefeller


28. "I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have." — Thomas Jefferson


29. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." — Winston Churchill


30. "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." — Walt Disney


31. "Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember—the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you." — Zig Ziglar


32. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." — Henry David Thoreau


33. "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit." — Conrad Hilton


34. "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure." — Colin Powell


35. "The real test is not whether you avoid this failure, because you won't. It's whether you let it harden or shame you into inaction, or whether you learn from it; whether you choose to persevere." — Barack Obama


36. "The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." — Franklin D. Roosevelt


37. "It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation." — Herman Melville

Quotes For Your Work Desk To Work Hard


38. "Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don't wish it were easier; wish you were better." — Jim Rohn


39. "The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." — Colin R. Davis


40. "I failed my way to success." — Thomas Edison


41. "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." — James Cameron


42. "If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time." — Steve Jobs


43. "A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him." — David Brinkley


44. "Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out." — John Wooden


45. "Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great." — John D. Rockefeller


46. "Always bear in mind that your own resolution to success is more important than any other one thing." — Abraham Lincoln


47. "Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." — Winston Churchill


48. "You know you are on the road to success if you would do your job and not be paid for it." — Oprah Winfrey


49. "If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it—teach yourself to be impatient." Gurbaksh Chahal


50. "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." — Vidal Sassoon

51. "If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn


52. "Before anything else, preparation is the key to success." — Alexander Graham Bell

53. "The key to success is to develop a winning edge." — Brian Tracy

54. "You never achieve real success unless you like what you're doing." — Dale Carnegie


55. "Success is a matter of sticking to a set of common-sense principles anyone can master." — Earl Nightingale


56. "Unless you're continually improving your skills, you're quickly becoming irrelevant." — Stephen Covey

57. "Your attitude is either the lock on or key to your door of success." — Denis Waitley


58. "The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus." — Bruce Lee


59. "It's fun to do the impossible." — Walt Disney

60. "Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of intelligent effort." — John Ruskin


61. "You put your intention and your attention on what it is that you want to shift and change." — Wayne Dyer


62. "No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it to anyone else." — Charles Dickens


63. "To reach a port, we must sail—sail, not tie at anchor—sail, not drift." — Franklin D. Roosevelt


64. "Your brain is the most important organ in your body, and what happens in it determines what you think and feel, say and do." — Rick Hanson

List Of Inspirational Quotes For Your Workspace


65. "We tend to get what we expect." — Norman Vincent Peale


66. "Keep your face to the sunshine and you can never see the shadow." — Helen Keller


67. "No one would have crossed the ocean if he could have gotten off the ship in the storm." — Charles Kettering


68. "Nothing is more honourable than a grateful heart." — Seneca


69. "Bad things are not the worst thing that can happen to us. Nothing is the worst thing that can happen to us." — Richard Bach

70. "Happy is the man who can make a living by his hobby." — George Bernard Shaw

71. "Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

72. "There are two ways you can get through the pain. You can let it destroy you, or you can use it as fuel to drive you: to dream bigger, work harder." — Taylor Swift


73. "Luck? I don't know anything about luck. I've never banked on it, and I'm afraid of people who do. Luck to me is something else: Hard work - and realising what is an opportunity and what isn't." — Lucille Ball


74. "Age has given me the gift of me; it just gave me what I was always longing for, which was to get to be the woman I've already dreamt of being. Which is somebody who can do rest and do hard work and be a really constant companion, a constant, tender-hearted wife to myself." — Anne Lamott


75. "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." — Tim Notke


76. "Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." — Maya Angelou


77. "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." — Pele


78. "I am who I am today because of the choices I made yesterday." — Eleanor Roosevelt


79. "Whatever we believe about ourselves and our ability comes true for us." — Susan L. Taylor


80. "Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it."— Charles Swindoll


81. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln


82. "Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood." — Ralph Waldo Emerson


83. "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." — Maya Angelou

List Of Motivational Quotes For Your Work Desk


84. "If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough." — Oprah Winfrey


85. "Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game." — Babe Ruth


86. "Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not." — Oscar Wilde


87. "The only impossible journey is the one you never begin." — Tony Robbins


89. "In this life, we cannot do great things. We can only do small things with great love." — Mother Teresa


90. "Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." — Albert Einstein

A well-placed quote on your work desk can go a long way, farther than you imagine. These inspirational quotes will give you a little push, a silent cheer. Adding these messages to your workstation isn’t just about decoration; it’s about creating an environment that inspires growth, hard work, and fresh energies around you. After all, the right words at the right time can fuel your productivity and keep you moving toward your goals with purpose.