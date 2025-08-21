Inspirational Quotes For Your Workstation: Your work desk is not just any desk; it’s the place where ideas flow, deadlines get conquered, and creativity gets vision. It is the most important aspect of your work life. On some days, when your thoughts feel clogged, you feel heavier than others. That’s when a few powerful and inspiring words can give you a boost of motivation, shift your mood, bring perspective and remind you why you actually started. All this makes it very important for you to surround your workspace with inspirational quotes that will not only lift your spirit but also keep you focused and positive throughout the hectic work hours. Therefore, let’s take a look at the list of 85+ inspirational quotes that are perfect to put on your desk to spark motivation and productivity.

List Of 85+ Inspirational Quotes For Your Workstation 1. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt

2. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

3. "The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand

4. "Winning is not a sometime thing; it's an all the time thing." — Vince Lombardi

5. "Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." — Christian D. Larson

6. "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." — Wayne Gretzky

7. "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." — Mother Teresa

8. "You become what you believe." — Oprah Winfrey

9. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart

10. "How wonderful it is that nobody needs to wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." — Anne Frank

11. "The unexamined life is not worth living." — Socrates

12. "Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear." — George Addair

13. "Dream big and dare to fail." — Norman Vaughan

14. "You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don't try." — Beverly Sills

15. "It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop." — Confucius

16. "Hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." — C.S. Lewis

17. "Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears." — Les Brown

18. "I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear." — Rosa Parks

19. "I didn't fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong." — Benjamin Franklin

20. "If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat! Just get on." — Sheryl Sandberg

21. "I attribute my success to this: I never gave or took any excuse." — Florence Nightingale

22. "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." — Vincent van Gogh

23. "Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning." — Gloria Steinem

24. "Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve." — Napoleon Hill

25. "Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did. So, throw off the bowlines, sail away from safe harbour, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover." — Mark Twain

26. "If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavour." — Eleanor Roosevelt 27. "The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well." — John D. Rockefeller

28. "I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have." — Thomas Jefferson

29. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." — Winston Churchill

30. "The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing." — Walt Disney

31. "Don't be distracted by criticism. Remember—the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you." — Zig Ziglar

32. "Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it." — Henry David Thoreau

33. "Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit." — Conrad Hilton

34. "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure." — Colin Powell

35. "The real test is not whether you avoid this failure, because you won't. It's whether you let it harden or shame you into inaction, or whether you learn from it; whether you choose to persevere." — Barack Obama

36. "The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." — Franklin D. Roosevelt

37. "It is better to fail in originality than to succeed in imitation." — Herman Melville Quotes For Your Work Desk To Work Hard

38. "Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don't wish it were easier; wish you were better." — Jim Rohn

39. "The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same." — Colin R. Davis

40. "I failed my way to success." — Thomas Edison

41. "If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success." — James Cameron

42. "If you really look closely, most overnight successes took a long time." — Steve Jobs

43. "A successful man is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him." — David Brinkley

44. "Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out." — John Wooden

45. "Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great." — John D. Rockefeller

46. "Always bear in mind that your own resolution to success is more important than any other one thing." — Abraham Lincoln

47. "Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." — Winston Churchill

48. "You know you are on the road to success if you would do your job and not be paid for it." — Oprah Winfrey

49. "If you genuinely want something, don't wait for it—teach yourself to be impatient." Gurbaksh Chahal

50. "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." — Vidal Sassoon 51. "If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary." — Jim Rohn

52. "Before anything else, preparation is the key to success." — Alexander Graham Bell 53. "The key to success is to develop a winning edge." — Brian Tracy 54. "You never achieve real success unless you like what you're doing." — Dale Carnegie

55. "Success is a matter of sticking to a set of common-sense principles anyone can master." — Earl Nightingale

56. "Unless you're continually improving your skills, you're quickly becoming irrelevant." — Stephen Covey 57. "Your attitude is either the lock on or key to your door of success." — Denis Waitley

58. "The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus." — Bruce Lee

59. "It's fun to do the impossible." — Walt Disney 60. "Quality is never an accident. It is always the result of intelligent effort." — John Ruskin

61. "You put your intention and your attention on what it is that you want to shift and change." — Wayne Dyer

62. "No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it to anyone else." — Charles Dickens

63. "To reach a port, we must sail—sail, not tie at anchor—sail, not drift." — Franklin D. Roosevelt

64. "Your brain is the most important organ in your body, and what happens in it determines what you think and feel, say and do." — Rick Hanson List Of Inspirational Quotes For Your Workspace

65. "We tend to get what we expect." — Norman Vincent Peale

66. "Keep your face to the sunshine and you can never see the shadow." — Helen Keller

67. "No one would have crossed the ocean if he could have gotten off the ship in the storm." — Charles Kettering

68. "Nothing is more honourable than a grateful heart." — Seneca

69. "Bad things are not the worst thing that can happen to us. Nothing is the worst thing that can happen to us." — Richard Bach 70. "Happy is the man who can make a living by his hobby." — George Bernard Shaw

71. "Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail." — Ralph Waldo Emerson 72. "There are two ways you can get through the pain. You can let it destroy you, or you can use it as fuel to drive you: to dream bigger, work harder." — Taylor Swift

73. "Luck? I don't know anything about luck. I've never banked on it, and I'm afraid of people who do. Luck to me is something else: Hard work - and realising what is an opportunity and what isn't." — Lucille Ball



74. "Age has given me the gift of me; it just gave me what I was always longing for, which was to get to be the woman I've already dreamt of being. Which is somebody who can do rest and do hard work and be a really constant companion, a constant, tender-hearted wife to myself." — Anne Lamott