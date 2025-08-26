List Of Hindu Gods And Goddesses With Their Vahanas And Symbolic Meanings

* Lord Kartikeya (Murugan/Skanda) – Symbol of courage, war and victory over evil.

* Lord Ganesha – Represents wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.

* Ashokasundari – Embodiment of beauty, fortune and blessings of Goddess Parvati.

* Lord Ayyappa – Represents dharma, unity and the protector of devotees.

* Lord Hanuman – Symbol of strength, devotion and selfless service.

* Karna – Symbol of generosity, sacrifice and tragic heroism.

* Shani Dev – Represents justice, karma and discipline.

* Yama (God of Death) – Symbol of dharma, truth and the cycle of life and death.

* Manu (First Man) – Represents law, moralityand the origin of mankind.

* Lord Krishna – Embodiment of love, wisdom and divine playfulness.

* Pradyumna – Symbol of desire, rebirth of Kamadeva and love.

* Samba – Represents mischief, arrogance and consequences of karma.

* Aniruddha – Embodiment of valour, bravery and warrior spirit.

* Luv – Represents youth, bravery and continuation of Ram’s legacy.

* Kush – Symbol of discipline, courage and princely virtues.

* Narada Muni – Embodiment of knowledge, music and a divine messenger.

* Daksha Prajapati – Represents creation, rituals and cosmic order.

* Jayanta – Symbol of courage, strength and Indra’s valour.