- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 06:36 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
List of Famous Gods' Children: There are many amazing stories of gods, goddesses, and their divine offspring in Hindu mythology. Every deity's child has a distinct identity, symbol, vahana (vehicle), and weapon that correspond to their place in the cosmic order. These qualities have profound spiritual significance and teach us about virtues like strength, courage, devotion, and wisdom. They are not merely decorative. For instance, the elephant head represents Lord Ganesha, the adored son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati; a mouse is his vahana; and the axe, which stands for the removal of obstacles, is his weapon.
Similarly, Lord Kartikeya, known as the god of war, rides a peacock and wields a spear, signifying victory and valour. Even daughters of gods, like Goddess Ashokasundari, embody unique virtues and stories. These divine children have inspired generations, and their depictions in temples, scriptures, and festivals continue to remind devotees of their eternal significance.
List Of Famous God's Child And Their Strength, Symbol, Vahanas And Weapons
Learning about their symbols, vahanas and weapons helps us understand not only mythology but also the spiritual lessons hidden within. Let's take a look at the famous god's child and what it represents.
|Parent Deity
|Divine Child
|Symbol(s)
|Vahana (Vehicle)
|Divine Weapon(s)
|Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati
|Lord Ganesha
|Elephant head, Modak
|Mouse (Mushika)
|Axe (Parashu), Trishul
|Lord Kartikeya (Murugan/Subramanya)
|Spear (Vel), Youthful warrior
|Peacock
|Vel (Spear)
|Ashokasundari
|Ashoka tree
|–
|–
|Andhaka (in some legends)
|Darkness
|–
|–
|Lord Vishnu
|Pradyumna (son of Rukmini)
|Bow & Arrow
|Horse
|Bow (Sharnga)
|Samba (son of Jambavati)
|Beauty & Mischief
|–
|–
|Aniruddha
|Club & Lotus
|–
|Gada (Mace)
|Lord Krishna (Avatar of Vishnu)
|Pradyumna
|Bow
|Horse
|Bow & Arrows
|Samba
|Mischief
|–
|–
|Aniruddha
|Strength
|–
|Mace
|Lord Rama (Avatar of Vishnu)
|Luv
|Bow
|Horse
|Bow
|Kusha
|Bow
|Horse
|Bow
|Lord Brahma
|Daksha Prajapati
|Yagna fire
|–
|–
|Marichi (Saptarishi)
|Lotus
|–
|Knowledge
|Narada Muni
|Veena
|–
|–(Music & Wisdom)
|Lord Surya (Sun God)
|Karna (from Mahabharata, son of Surya & Kunti)
|Kavach-Kundal (Divine Armour & Earrings)
|Chariot with 7 Horses
|Bow & Arrows
|Shani Dev
|Justice, Balance
|Crow
|Danda (Staff)
|Yama (Dharma Raja)
|Dharma, Justice
|Buffalo
|Danda (Staff of Death)
|Yamuna Devi
|River, Water
|–
|–
|Tapati
|Radiance, Purity
|–
|–
|Vayu Dev (Wind God)
|Hanuman
|Mace, Tail
|Wind / No Vahana
|Gada (Mace), Strength
|Bhima (Pandava, son of Vayu & Kunti)
|Strength, Club
|–
|Gada (Mace)
|Indra Dev (King of Devas)
|Jayanta
|Thunderbolt, Youth
|Elephant (Airavata)
|Vajra (Thunderbolt)
|Devasena
|Goddess, Consort of Kartikeya
|–
|–
|Other Divine Children
|Bharata (Son of Shakuntala & King Dushyanta, Vishnu’s lineage)
|Lion Banner
|Chariot
|Bow
|Ayyappa (Son of Shiva & Mohini form of Vishnu)
|Bell, Sword
|Tiger
|Bow, Sword
What do these God's Children represent?
* Lord Ganesha – Represents wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles.
* Lord Kartikeya (Murugan/Skanda) – Symbol of courage, war and victory over evil.
* Ashokasundari – Embodiment of beauty, fortune and blessings of Goddess Parvati.
* Lord Ayyappa – Represents dharma, unity and the protector of devotees.
* Lord Hanuman – Symbol of strength, devotion and selfless service.
* Karna – Symbol of generosity, sacrifice and tragic heroism.
* Shani Dev – Represents justice, karma and discipline.
* Yama (God of Death) – Symbol of dharma, truth and the cycle of life and death.
* Manu (First Man) – Represents law, moralityand the origin of mankind.
* Lord Krishna – Embodiment of love, wisdom and divine playfulness.
* Pradyumna – Symbol of desire, rebirth of Kamadeva and love.
* Samba – Represents mischief, arrogance and consequences of karma.
* Aniruddha – Embodiment of valour, bravery and warrior spirit.
* Luv – Represents youth, bravery and continuation of Ram’s legacy.
* Kush – Symbol of discipline, courage and princely virtues.
* Narada Muni – Embodiment of knowledge, music and a divine messenger.
* Daksha Prajapati – Represents creation, rituals and cosmic order.
* Jayanta – Symbol of courage, strength and Indra’s valour.