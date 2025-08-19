Miss Universe 2025: Miss Universe is not just a pageant competition. Since its launch in 1952, the pageant has crowned phenomenal women from across the globe, hailing from all corners of the world and all sorts of backgrounds. These stunning women have promoted their heritage and culture on a national level and made the world and their ethnicity proud. Women like Armi Kuusela, Sushmita Sen and others have been honoured with the crown not just for their beauty but also their brains and activism.

In 2025, Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan is continuing India's legacy and will represent the nation at the 74th Miss Universe event scheduled for this November in Thailand.

Who Is Manika Vishwakarma?

Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan has been titled as Miss Universe India 2025 at a finale in Jaipur on August 18, 2025. She was crowned by outgoing winner Rhea Singha. Manika will be India's representative to the 74th Miss Universe pageant, to be hosted in Thailand in November 2025. The first runner-up was Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Sharma, then Haryana's Mehak Dhingra, and Amishi Kaushik. The list of winners at the Miss Universe India competition showcases the diversity, determination, and talent of Indian women this year. Manika's stance on women's education and her confidence on stage made her stand out.

Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025 (Image Credit: Instagram @pageanttimes)

Now, let’s take a look at the list of Miss Universe winners since 1952-2025, according to the Miss Universe official statistics.

Miss Universe 2025 Full Winners List (1952–2024): 

Year Miss Universe Winner Country
1952 Armi Kuusela Finland
1953 Christiane Martel France
1954 Miriam Stevenson United States
1955 Hillevi Rombin Sweden
1956 Carol Morris United States
1957 Gladys Zender Peru
1958 Luz Marina Zuluaga Colombia
1959 Akiko Kojima Japan
1960 Linda Bement United States
1961 Marlene Schmidt Germany
1962 Norma Nolan Argentina
1963 Iêda Maria Vargas Brazil
1964 Corinna Tsopei Greece
1965 Apasra Hongsakula Thailand
1966 Margareta Arvidsson Sweden
1967 Sylvia Hitchcock United States
1968 Martha Vasconcellos Brazil
1969 Gloria Diaz Philippines
1970 Marisol Malaret Puerto Rico
1971 Georgina Rizk Lebanon
1972 Kerry Anne Wells Australia
1973 Margie Moran Philippines
1974 Amparo Muñoz Spain
1975 Anne Marie Pohtamo Finland
1976 Rina Messinger Israel
1977 Janelle Commissiong Trinidad and Tobago
1978 Margaret Gardiner South Africa
1979 Maritza Sayalero Venezuela
1980 Shawn Weatherly United States
1981 Irene Sáez Venezuela
1982 Karen Baldwin Canada
1983 Lorraine Downes New Zealand
1984 Yvonne Ryding Sweden
1985 Deborah Carthy-Deu Puerto Rico
1986 Bárbara Palacios Venezuela
1987 Cecilia Bolocco Chile
1988 Porntip Nakhirunkanok Thailand
1989 Angela Visser Netherlands
1990 Mona Grudt Norway
1991 Lupita Jones Mexico
1992 Michelle McLean Namibia
1993 Dayanara Torres Puerto Rico
1994 Sushmita Sen India
1995 Chelsi Smith United States
1996 Alicia Machado Venezuela
1997 Brook Lee United States
1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam Trinidad and Tobago
1999 Mpule Kwelagobe Botswana
2000 Lara Dutta India
2001 Denise Quiñones Puerto Rico
2002 Oxana Fedorova Russia
2002 Justine Pasek Panama
2003 Amelia Vega Dominican Republic
2004 Jennifer Hawkins Australia
2005 Natalie Glebova Canada
2006 Zuleyka Rivera Puerto Rico
2007 Riyo Mori Japan
2008 Dayana Mendoza Venezuela
2009 Stefanía Fernández Venezuela
2010 Ximena Navarrete Mexico
2011 Leila Lopes Angola
2012 Olivia Culpo United States
2013 Gabriela Isler Venezuela
2014 Paulina Vega Colombia
2015 Pia Wurtzbach Philippines
2016 Iris Mittenaere France
2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters South Africa
2018 Catriona Gray Philippines
2019 Zozibini Tunzi South Africa
2020 Andrea Meza Mexico
2021 Harnaaz Sandhu India
2022 R'Bonney Gabriel United States
2023 Sheynnis Palacios Nicaragua
2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig Denmark

Which Country Has The Most Miss Universe Winners?

List Of Top 10 Countries with the Most Miss Universe Winners 2025: 

Rank Country Number of Wins Winning Years
1 United States 9 1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, 2022
2 Venezuela 7 1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2013
3 Puerto Rico 5 1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006
4 Philippines 4 1969, 1973, 2015, 2018
5 India 3 1994, 2000, 2021
6 Mexico 3 1991, 2010, 2020
7 South Africa 3 1978, 2017, 2019
8 Sweden 3 1955, 1966, 1984
9 Brazil 2 1963, 1968
10 Japan 2 1959, 2007

The United States have won the most Miss Universe titles since its launch. The list is closely followed by Venezuela with 7 Miss Universe titles and Puerto Rico with 5 Miss Universe titles. India ranks 5th on the list of countries with the most Miss Universe titles, with Sushmita Sen crowned in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.

The list of Miss Universe winners showcases the continued popularity over almost seven decades, making people fall in love with stories of aspiration, empowerment, and poise. As the world cherishes diversity and success in the global pageant arena, the rise of Manika Vishwakarma as Miss Universe India 2025 bring new hope for Indians.