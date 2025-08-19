- By Ridam Sharma
Miss Universe 2025: Miss Universe is not just a pageant competition. Since its launch in 1952, the pageant has crowned phenomenal women from across the globe, hailing from all corners of the world and all sorts of backgrounds. These stunning women have promoted their heritage and culture on a national level and made the world and their ethnicity proud. Women like Armi Kuusela, Sushmita Sen and others have been honoured with the crown not just for their beauty but also their brains and activism.
In 2025, Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan is continuing India's legacy and will represent the nation at the 74th Miss Universe event scheduled for this November in Thailand.
Who Is Manika Vishwakarma?
Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan has been titled as Miss Universe India 2025 at a finale in Jaipur on August 18, 2025. She was crowned by outgoing winner Rhea Singha. Manika will be India's representative to the 74th Miss Universe pageant, to be hosted in Thailand in November 2025. The first runner-up was Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Sharma, then Haryana's Mehak Dhingra, and Amishi Kaushik. The list of winners at the Miss Universe India competition showcases the diversity, determination, and talent of Indian women this year. Manika's stance on women's education and her confidence on stage made her stand out.
Now, let’s take a look at the list of Miss Universe winners since 1952-2025, according to the Miss Universe official statistics.
Miss Universe 2025 Full Winners List (1952–2024):
|Year
|Miss Universe Winner
|Country
|1952
|Armi Kuusela
|Finland
|1953
|Christiane Martel
|France
|1954
|Miriam Stevenson
|United States
|1955
|Hillevi Rombin
|Sweden
|1956
|Carol Morris
|United States
|1957
|Gladys Zender
|Peru
|1958
|Luz Marina Zuluaga
|Colombia
|1959
|Akiko Kojima
|Japan
|1960
|Linda Bement
|United States
|1961
|Marlene Schmidt
|Germany
|1962
|Norma Nolan
|Argentina
|1963
|Iêda Maria Vargas
|Brazil
|1964
|Corinna Tsopei
|Greece
|1965
|Apasra Hongsakula
|Thailand
|1966
|Margareta Arvidsson
|Sweden
|1967
|Sylvia Hitchcock
|United States
|1968
|Martha Vasconcellos
|Brazil
|1969
|Gloria Diaz
|Philippines
|1970
|Marisol Malaret
|Puerto Rico
|1971
|Georgina Rizk
|Lebanon
|1972
|Kerry Anne Wells
|Australia
|1973
|Margie Moran
|Philippines
|1974
|Amparo Muñoz
|Spain
|1975
|Anne Marie Pohtamo
|Finland
|1976
|Rina Messinger
|Israel
|1977
|Janelle Commissiong
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1978
|Margaret Gardiner
|South Africa
|1979
|Maritza Sayalero
|Venezuela
|1980
|Shawn Weatherly
|United States
|1981
|Irene Sáez
|Venezuela
|1982
|Karen Baldwin
|Canada
|1983
|Lorraine Downes
|New Zealand
|1984
|Yvonne Ryding
|Sweden
|1985
|Deborah Carthy-Deu
|Puerto Rico
|1986
|Bárbara Palacios
|Venezuela
|1987
|Cecilia Bolocco
|Chile
|1988
|Porntip Nakhirunkanok
|Thailand
|1989
|Angela Visser
|Netherlands
|1990
|Mona Grudt
|Norway
|1991
|Lupita Jones
|Mexico
|1992
|Michelle McLean
|Namibia
|1993
|Dayanara Torres
|Puerto Rico
|1994
|Sushmita Sen
|India
|1995
|Chelsi Smith
|United States
|1996
|Alicia Machado
|Venezuela
|1997
|Brook Lee
|United States
|1998
|Wendy Fitzwilliam
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1999
|Mpule Kwelagobe
|Botswana
|2000
|Lara Dutta
|India
|2001
|Denise Quiñones
|Puerto Rico
|2002
|Oxana Fedorova
|Russia
|2002
|Justine Pasek
|Panama
|2003
|Amelia Vega
|Dominican Republic
|2004
|Jennifer Hawkins
|Australia
|2005
|Natalie Glebova
|Canada
|2006
|Zuleyka Rivera
|Puerto Rico
|2007
|Riyo Mori
|Japan
|2008
|Dayana Mendoza
|Venezuela
|2009
|Stefanía Fernández
|Venezuela
|2010
|Ximena Navarrete
|Mexico
|2011
|Leila Lopes
|Angola
|2012
|Olivia Culpo
|United States
|2013
|Gabriela Isler
|Venezuela
|2014
|Paulina Vega
|Colombia
|2015
|Pia Wurtzbach
|Philippines
|2016
|Iris Mittenaere
|France
|2017
|Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
|South Africa
|2018
|Catriona Gray
|Philippines
|2019
|Zozibini Tunzi
|South Africa
|2020
|Andrea Meza
|Mexico
|2021
|Harnaaz Sandhu
|India
|2022
|R'Bonney Gabriel
|United States
|2023
|Sheynnis Palacios
|Nicaragua
|2024
|Victoria Kjær Theilvig
|Denmark
Which Country Has The Most Miss Universe Winners?
List Of Top 10 Countries with the Most Miss Universe Winners 2025:
|Rank
|Country
|Number of Wins
|Winning Years
|1
|United States
|9
|1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, 2022
|2
|Venezuela
|7
|1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2013
|3
|Puerto Rico
|5
|1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006
|4
|Philippines
|4
|1969, 1973, 2015, 2018
|5
|India
|3
|1994, 2000, 2021
|6
|Mexico
|3
|1991, 2010, 2020
|7
|South Africa
|3
|1978, 2017, 2019
|8
|Sweden
|3
|1955, 1966, 1984
|9
|Brazil
|2
|1963, 1968
|10
|Japan
|2
|1959, 2007
The United States have won the most Miss Universe titles since its launch. The list is closely followed by Venezuela with 7 Miss Universe titles and Puerto Rico with 5 Miss Universe titles. India ranks 5th on the list of countries with the most Miss Universe titles, with Sushmita Sen crowned in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.
The list of Miss Universe winners showcases the continued popularity over almost seven decades, making people fall in love with stories of aspiration, empowerment, and poise. As the world cherishes diversity and success in the global pageant arena, the rise of Manika Vishwakarma as Miss Universe India 2025 bring new hope for Indians.