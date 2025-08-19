Miss Universe 2025: Miss Universe is not just a pageant competition. Since its launch in 1952, the pageant has crowned phenomenal women from across the globe, hailing from all corners of the world and all sorts of backgrounds. These stunning women have promoted their heritage and culture on a national level and made the world and their ethnicity proud. Women like Armi Kuusela, Sushmita Sen and others have been honoured with the crown not just for their beauty but also their brains and activism.

In 2025, Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan is continuing India's legacy and will represent the nation at the 74th Miss Universe event scheduled for this November in Thailand. Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Manika Vishwakarma of Rajasthan has been titled as Miss Universe India 2025 at a finale in Jaipur on August 18, 2025. She was crowned by outgoing winner Rhea Singha. Manika will be India's representative to the 74th Miss Universe pageant, to be hosted in Thailand in November 2025. The first runner-up was Uttar Pradesh's Tanya Sharma, then Haryana's Mehak Dhingra, and Amishi Kaushik. The list of winners at the Miss Universe India competition showcases the diversity, determination, and talent of Indian women this year. Manika's stance on women's education and her confidence on stage made her stand out.

Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025 (Image Credit: Instagram @pageanttimes) Now, let's take a look at the list of Miss Universe winners since 1952-2025, according to the Miss Universe official statistics. Miss Universe 2025 Full Winners List (1952–2024): Year Miss Universe Winner Country 1952 Armi Kuusela Finland 1953 Christiane Martel France 1954 Miriam Stevenson United States 1955 Hillevi Rombin Sweden 1956 Carol Morris United States 1957 Gladys Zender Peru 1958 Luz Marina Zuluaga Colombia 1959 Akiko Kojima Japan 1960 Linda Bement United States 1961 Marlene Schmidt Germany 1962 Norma Nolan Argentina 1963 Iêda Maria Vargas Brazil 1964 Corinna Tsopei Greece 1965 Apasra Hongsakula Thailand 1966 Margareta Arvidsson Sweden 1967 Sylvia Hitchcock United States 1968 Martha Vasconcellos Brazil 1969 Gloria Diaz Philippines 1970 Marisol Malaret Puerto Rico 1971 Georgina Rizk Lebanon 1972 Kerry Anne Wells Australia 1973 Margie Moran Philippines 1974 Amparo Muñoz Spain 1975 Anne Marie Pohtamo Finland 1976 Rina Messinger Israel 1977 Janelle Commissiong Trinidad and Tobago 1978 Margaret Gardiner South Africa 1979 Maritza Sayalero Venezuela 1980 Shawn Weatherly United States 1981 Irene Sáez Venezuela 1982 Karen Baldwin Canada 1983 Lorraine Downes New Zealand 1984 Yvonne Ryding Sweden 1985 Deborah Carthy-Deu Puerto Rico 1986 Bárbara Palacios Venezuela 1987 Cecilia Bolocco Chile 1988 Porntip Nakhirunkanok Thailand 1989 Angela Visser Netherlands 1990 Mona Grudt Norway 1991 Lupita Jones Mexico 1992 Michelle McLean Namibia 1993 Dayanara Torres Puerto Rico 1994 Sushmita Sen India 1995 Chelsi Smith United States 1996 Alicia Machado Venezuela 1997 Brook Lee United States 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam Trinidad and Tobago 1999 Mpule Kwelagobe Botswana 2000 Lara Dutta India 2001 Denise Quiñones Puerto Rico 2002 Oxana Fedorova Russia 2002 Justine Pasek Panama 2003 Amelia Vega Dominican Republic 2004 Jennifer Hawkins Australia 2005 Natalie Glebova Canada 2006 Zuleyka Rivera Puerto Rico 2007 Riyo Mori Japan 2008 Dayana Mendoza Venezuela 2009 Stefanía Fernández Venezuela 2010 Ximena Navarrete Mexico 2011 Leila Lopes Angola 2012 Olivia Culpo United States 2013 Gabriela Isler Venezuela 2014 Paulina Vega Colombia 2015 Pia Wurtzbach Philippines 2016 Iris Mittenaere France 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters South Africa 2018 Catriona Gray Philippines 2019 Zozibini Tunzi South Africa 2020 Andrea Meza Mexico 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu India 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel United States 2023 Sheynnis Palacios Nicaragua 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig Denmark Which Country Has The Most Miss Universe Winners? List Of Top 10 Countries with the Most Miss Universe Winners 2025: Rank Country Number of Wins Winning Years 1 United States 9 1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, 2022 2 Venezuela 7 1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2013 3 Puerto Rico 5 1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006 4 Philippines 4 1969, 1973, 2015, 2018 5 India 3 1994, 2000, 2021 6 Mexico 3 1991, 2010, 2020 7 South Africa 3 1978, 2017, 2019 8 Sweden 3 1955, 1966, 1984 9 Brazil 2 1963, 1968 10 Japan 2 1959, 2007 The United States have won the most Miss Universe titles since its launch. The list is closely followed by Venezuela with 7 Miss Universe titles and Puerto Rico with 5 Miss Universe titles. India ranks 5th on the list of countries with the most Miss Universe titles, with Sushmita Sen crowned in 1994, Lara Dutta in 2000 Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021.