Powerful Quotes On Gender Equality: Gender Equality is not a modern phenomenon, it is about historical battles and achievements of gender equality and women's rights. The first step towards gender equality was taken by the United States to mark the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. The day's relevance is still felt everywhere, including in India where numerous women have overcome year long oppression and paved the way for generations of strong women ahead who can take their own decisions in a world where a man and woman are truly equal.

Let's celebrate strong and powerful women who know their voices matter. These strong opinionated women come from all sorts of lives, leaders, artists, activists, and entrepreneurs, these women are the true epitome of empowerment and bravery. Here is a list of more than 90 powerful quotes by famous Indian women that remind us about the importance of Women Empowerment and Gender Equality.

90+ Powerful Quotes By Famous Indian Women On Empowerment And Gender Equality

1. “I feel that women need to have a voice. It’s time women decide what they want themselves individually.” – Priyanka Chopra

2. “Men of quality are not afraid of equality.” – Kamla Bhasin

3. “Words like pati and swami for husbands must go. In free India, an adult woman cannot and should not have an owner.” – Kamla Bhasin

4. “India needs a cultural revolution. Often religion is used as a shield to justify patriarchy.” – Kamla Bhasin

5. “A political struggle that does not have women at the heart of it is no struggle at all.” – Arundhati Roy

6. “We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us.” – Savitribai Phule

7. “My struggle is my message to the people.” – Irom Chanu Sharmila

8. “We are threatened everyday, our voices crushed; but we will continue to fight.” – Soni Sori

9. “Seeds of hatred are planted in the minds, reality is different.” – Shabnam Hashmi

10. “Why don’t we root the positive in each and everyone’s life instead of searching the negatives?” – Tiffany Brar

Also Read: Who Were India’s First Female Doctor, Judge, Journalist And Pilot? All You Need to Know

11. “When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice.” – Sarojini Naidu

12. “A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” – Sarojini Naidu

13. “Freedom is not for the timid.” – Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

14. “Freedom comes in three forms. India has only achieved the first.” – Captain Lakshmi Sahgal

15. “We are complete as ourselves, and our flaws make us unique. Perfection is boring anyway.” – Priyanka Chopra

16. “I believe in taking charge of your life. Identify what your goal is and work backwards.” – Priyanka Chopra

17. “Child marriage is eating as a canker into the vitality of our national life. Girls become mothers while they are children themselves.” – Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

18. “I am in no sense a feminist, but I believe in women being able to do everything. Given the opportunity, capable Indian women have come to the top at once.” – Indira Gandhi

19. “Every challenge has its own unique problems.” – Kiran Bedi

20. “Just being a woman is a huge gift that all of us must appreciate.” – Sushmita Sen

21. “Hard work will always overcome natural talent when natural talent does not work hard enough.” – P.V. Sindhu

22. “I want people to look at a female athlete and not think of her as a woman but just as an athlete.” – Mithali Raj

23. “It’s not about the disability; it’s about the ability.” – Arunima Sinha

24. “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re weak because you’re a woman.” – Mary Kom

25. “Innovation and entrepreneurship are not about the money, but about the independence, making a difference, and changing the world.” – Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

26. “Nobody was my support. You have to support yourself and I think that is the beauty of being women.” – Kangana Ranaut

27. “Do your best to achieve your goal. Snatch your rights by excelling in your pursuits.” – Saina Nehwal

28. “Self-revelation is a cruel process. The real picture, the real you never emerges.” – Shashi Deshpande

Also Read: Top 10 Indian States With Highest Working Women: Check Which State Leads In Female Workforce

29. “I work everyday, but every day is a holiday for me because I enjoy my work.” – Sudha Murty

30. “England’s need is India’s opportunity.” – Annie Besant

31. “You are your best investment.” – Deepika Padukone

32. “Depression is not something to be ashamed of. It’s something to be dealt with courage.” – Deepika Padukone

33. “I have never tried to hide my emotions. I’m not scared of vulnerability.” – Alia Bhatt

34. “Courage is not the absence of fear, it’s the ability to act despite it.” – Priyanka Chopra

35. “I don’t believe in being a size zero. I believe in being healthy.” – Kareena Kapoor Khan

36. “I never dreamt of success. I worked for it.” – Estée Lauder (often quoted by Indian women in business)

37. “Education is the most powerful weapon you can give a woman.” – Smriti Irani

38. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” – Sonia Gandhi

39. “Politics is not a man’s game; it’s everyone’s responsibility.” – Nirmala Sitharaman

40. “Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking care of those in your charge.” – Nirmala Sitharaman

41. “Empowerment begins the moment you believe you deserve it.” – Twinkle Khanna

42. “A woman who writes her own story is unbreakable.” – Twinkle Khanna

43. “For every girl with big dreams, there’s a society ready to pull her down. Rise anyway.” – Kangana Ranaut

44. “I never changed to fit in. I stayed myself and the world adjusted.” – Vidya Balan

45. “What is brave? Brave is pursuing your passion when the world calls it foolish.” – Taapsee Pannu

46. “You can’t be everything to everyone, so just be true to yourself.” – Anushka Sharma

47. “Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create.” – Shilpa Shetty

48. “Believe in yourself and the world will believe in you.” – Hima Das

49. “You cannot measure a woman’s worth by her marital status.” – Ekta Kapoor

50. “Our stories need to be told by us, not for us.” – Konkona Sen Sharma

51. “A woman’s voice is powerful; it can move mountains.” – Kalki Koechlin

52. “Stereotypes break when women take the lead.” – Bhumi Pednekar

53. “Inclusion is not charity, it’s justice.” – Malavath Purna

54. “Never underestimate the power of an educated woman.” – Falguni Nayar

55. “Dream, but also do.” – Radhika Apte

56. “You can fail and still shine.” – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

57. “Work like a woman. It’s a compliment.” – Dia Mirza

58. “When women rise, society rises.” – Manushi Chhillar

59. “Real strength is gentleness under pressure.” – Neerja Bhanot

60. “Love yourself first, everything else follows.” – Lara Dutta

61. “Success has no gender.” – Bhavishya Koul

62. “Speak up even if your voice shakes.” – Mallika Sarabhai

63. “One woman can change her family; many women can change the nation.” – Medha Patkar

64. “Compassion is power.” – Meera Sanyal

65. “A girl with courage becomes a woman with vision.” – Shobhaa De

66. “Write your truth even if it makes others uncomfortable.” – Urvashi Butalia

67. “Strong women write their own rules.” – Anita Desai

68. “The only limit to what we can achieve is what we think we deserve.” – Ritu Kumar

69. “Equality is not a gift, it’s a right.” – Anu Agha

70. “Powerful women empower women.” – Zoya Akhtar

71. “You don’t need permission to be extraordinary.” – Farhan Akhtar (on behalf of MARD campaign, often quoted by women leaders)

72. “A woman’s worth is not in her beauty but in her choices.” – Rani Mukerji

73. “There’s no expiry date on ambition.” – Kareena Kapoor Khan

74. “Work doesn’t know gender.” – Bharti Singh

75. “Your dreams are valid.” – Shraddha Kapoor

76. “Nothing changes until you do.” – Seema Azharuddin

77. “Leadership is service, not status.” – Padma Lakshmi

78. “Learn, unlearn, relearn.” – Barkha Dutt

79. “Speak truth to power.” – Rana Ayyub

80. “Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.” – Arfa Khanum Sherwani

81. “You are never too small to make a difference.” – Avani Chaturvedi

82. “Courage is contagious.” – Bhawana Kanth

83. “Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly.” – Mohana Singh

84. “The first step to equality is education.” – Savitri Jindal

85. “There is nothing more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” – Unknown Indian woman leader

86. “Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on but you keep going anyway.” – Unknown Indian achiever

87. “Dare to be different; that’s when change happens.” – Unknown Indian voice

88. “Gender is not a barrier; mindset is.” – Unknown

89. “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” – Quoted by many Indian feminists

90. “The future is female, inclusive, and fearless.” – Unknown Indian activist

91. “Empowered women are the backbone of society.” – Unknown

The path towards gender equality is continuous and needs the collaboration of people, communities, and organizations together. The inspiring words of these great Indian women remind us of the resilience, grit, and vision that women contribute to all aspects of life. Their words will pave the way for a better and bright future for women across the globe. Let's create a world in which empowerment and equality are a reality for all women, today and forever.