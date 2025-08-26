- By Ridam Sharma
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Powerful Quotes On Gender Equality: Gender Equality is not a modern phenomenon, it is about historical battles and achievements of gender equality and women's rights. The first step towards gender equality was taken by the United States to mark the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. The day's relevance is still felt everywhere, including in India where numerous women have overcome year long oppression and paved the way for generations of strong women ahead who can take their own decisions in a world where a man and woman are truly equal.
Let's celebrate strong and powerful women who know their voices matter. These strong opinionated women come from all sorts of lives, leaders, artists, activists, and entrepreneurs, these women are the true epitome of empowerment and bravery. Here is a list of more than 90 powerful quotes by famous Indian women that remind us about the importance of Women Empowerment and Gender Equality.
90+ Powerful Quotes By Famous Indian Women On Empowerment And Gender Equality
1. “I feel that women need to have a voice. It’s time women decide what they want themselves individually.” – Priyanka Chopra
2. “Men of quality are not afraid of equality.” – Kamla Bhasin
3. “Words like pati and swami for husbands must go. In free India, an adult woman cannot and should not have an owner.” – Kamla Bhasin
4. “India needs a cultural revolution. Often religion is used as a shield to justify patriarchy.” – Kamla Bhasin
5. “A political struggle that does not have women at the heart of it is no struggle at all.” – Arundhati Roy
6. “We shall overcome and success will be ours in the future. The future belongs to us.” – Savitribai Phule
7. “My struggle is my message to the people.” – Irom Chanu Sharmila
8. “We are threatened everyday, our voices crushed; but we will continue to fight.” – Soni Sori
9. “Seeds of hatred are planted in the minds, reality is different.” – Shabnam Hashmi
10. “Why don’t we root the positive in each and everyone’s life instead of searching the negatives?” – Tiffany Brar
11. “When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice.” – Sarojini Naidu
12. “A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” – Sarojini Naidu
13. “Freedom is not for the timid.” – Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit
14. “Freedom comes in three forms. India has only achieved the first.” – Captain Lakshmi Sahgal
15. “We are complete as ourselves, and our flaws make us unique. Perfection is boring anyway.” – Priyanka Chopra
16. “I believe in taking charge of your life. Identify what your goal is and work backwards.” – Priyanka Chopra
17. “Child marriage is eating as a canker into the vitality of our national life. Girls become mothers while they are children themselves.” – Rajkumari Amrit Kaur
18. “I am in no sense a feminist, but I believe in women being able to do everything. Given the opportunity, capable Indian women have come to the top at once.” – Indira Gandhi
19. “Every challenge has its own unique problems.” – Kiran Bedi
20. “Just being a woman is a huge gift that all of us must appreciate.” – Sushmita Sen
21. “Hard work will always overcome natural talent when natural talent does not work hard enough.” – P.V. Sindhu
22. “I want people to look at a female athlete and not think of her as a woman but just as an athlete.” – Mithali Raj
23. “It’s not about the disability; it’s about the ability.” – Arunima Sinha
24. “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re weak because you’re a woman.” – Mary Kom
25. “Innovation and entrepreneurship are not about the money, but about the independence, making a difference, and changing the world.” – Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
26. “Nobody was my support. You have to support yourself and I think that is the beauty of being women.” – Kangana Ranaut
27. “Do your best to achieve your goal. Snatch your rights by excelling in your pursuits.” – Saina Nehwal
28. “Self-revelation is a cruel process. The real picture, the real you never emerges.” – Shashi Deshpande
29. “I work everyday, but every day is a holiday for me because I enjoy my work.” – Sudha Murty
30. “England’s need is India’s opportunity.” – Annie Besant
31. “You are your best investment.” – Deepika Padukone
32. “Depression is not something to be ashamed of. It’s something to be dealt with courage.” – Deepika Padukone
33. “I have never tried to hide my emotions. I’m not scared of vulnerability.” – Alia Bhatt
34. “Courage is not the absence of fear, it’s the ability to act despite it.” – Priyanka Chopra
35. “I don’t believe in being a size zero. I believe in being healthy.” – Kareena Kapoor Khan
36. “I never dreamt of success. I worked for it.” – Estée Lauder (often quoted by Indian women in business)
37. “Education is the most powerful weapon you can give a woman.” – Smriti Irani
38. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” – Sonia Gandhi
39. “Politics is not a man’s game; it’s everyone’s responsibility.” – Nirmala Sitharaman
40. “Leadership is not about being in charge. It’s about taking care of those in your charge.” – Nirmala Sitharaman
41. “Empowerment begins the moment you believe you deserve it.” – Twinkle Khanna
42. “A woman who writes her own story is unbreakable.” – Twinkle Khanna
43. “For every girl with big dreams, there’s a society ready to pull her down. Rise anyway.” – Kangana Ranaut
44. “I never changed to fit in. I stayed myself and the world adjusted.” – Vidya Balan
45. “What is brave? Brave is pursuing your passion when the world calls it foolish.” – Taapsee Pannu
46. “You can’t be everything to everyone, so just be true to yourself.” – Anushka Sharma
47. “Balance is not something you find, it’s something you create.” – Shilpa Shetty
48. “Believe in yourself and the world will believe in you.” – Hima Das
49. “You cannot measure a woman’s worth by her marital status.” – Ekta Kapoor
50. “Our stories need to be told by us, not for us.” – Konkona Sen Sharma
51. “A woman’s voice is powerful; it can move mountains.” – Kalki Koechlin
52. “Stereotypes break when women take the lead.” – Bhumi Pednekar
53. “Inclusion is not charity, it’s justice.” – Malavath Purna
54. “Never underestimate the power of an educated woman.” – Falguni Nayar
55. “Dream, but also do.” – Radhika Apte
56. “You can fail and still shine.” – Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
57. “Work like a woman. It’s a compliment.” – Dia Mirza
58. “When women rise, society rises.” – Manushi Chhillar
59. “Real strength is gentleness under pressure.” – Neerja Bhanot
60. “Love yourself first, everything else follows.” – Lara Dutta
61. “Success has no gender.” – Bhavishya Koul
62. “Speak up even if your voice shakes.” – Mallika Sarabhai
63. “One woman can change her family; many women can change the nation.” – Medha Patkar
64. “Compassion is power.” – Meera Sanyal
65. “A girl with courage becomes a woman with vision.” – Shobhaa De
66. “Write your truth even if it makes others uncomfortable.” – Urvashi Butalia
67. “Strong women write their own rules.” – Anita Desai
68. “The only limit to what we can achieve is what we think we deserve.” – Ritu Kumar
69. “Equality is not a gift, it’s a right.” – Anu Agha
70. “Powerful women empower women.” – Zoya Akhtar
71. “You don’t need permission to be extraordinary.” – Farhan Akhtar (on behalf of MARD campaign, often quoted by women leaders)
72. “A woman’s worth is not in her beauty but in her choices.” – Rani Mukerji
73. “There’s no expiry date on ambition.” – Kareena Kapoor Khan
74. “Work doesn’t know gender.” – Bharti Singh
75. “Your dreams are valid.” – Shraddha Kapoor
76. “Nothing changes until you do.” – Seema Azharuddin
77. “Leadership is service, not status.” – Padma Lakshmi
78. “Learn, unlearn, relearn.” – Barkha Dutt
79. “Speak truth to power.” – Rana Ayyub
80. “Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere.” – Arfa Khanum Sherwani
81. “You are never too small to make a difference.” – Avani Chaturvedi
82. “Courage is contagious.” – Bhawana Kanth
83. “Your wings already exist. All you have to do is fly.” – Mohana Singh
84. “The first step to equality is education.” – Savitri Jindal
85. “There is nothing more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” – Unknown Indian woman leader
86. “Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on but you keep going anyway.” – Unknown Indian achiever
87. “Dare to be different; that’s when change happens.” – Unknown Indian voice
88. “Gender is not a barrier; mindset is.” – Unknown
89. “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” – Quoted by many Indian feminists
90. “The future is female, inclusive, and fearless.” – Unknown Indian activist
91. “Empowered women are the backbone of society.” – Unknown
The path towards gender equality is continuous and needs the collaboration of people, communities, and organizations together. The inspiring words of these great Indian women remind us of the resilience, grit, and vision that women contribute to all aspects of life. Their words will pave the way for a better and bright future for women across the globe. Let's create a world in which empowerment and equality are a reality for all women, today and forever.