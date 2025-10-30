Here is a complete list of all auspicious dates and festivals for the month of November 2025.

According to the Tamil calendar, November 2025 is a month of great spiritual significance, marked by intense celebrations, fasting, and devotion. It represents the ideal fusion of cultural customs and religious observances. Every event has profound spiritual significance, promoting faith, purity, and thankfulness, from the lighting of Karthigai Deepam to the Ekadashi fasts. In addition to bringing peace and prosperity into their lives, observance of these tithis aids devotees in maintaining a connection to their heritage.

Key Highlights Of November 2025:

Ekadashi Fasts: Observed twice this month to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and cleanse the mind and body.

Amavasya (New Moon Day): A sacred day for performing pitru puja and remembering ancestors.

Pournami (Full Moon Day): Ideal for spiritual rituals, meditation, and offering prayers to deities.

Karthigai Deepam Festival: One of Tamil Nadu’s grandest festivals, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Pradosham and Sankatahara Chaturthi: Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha for removing obstacles and sins.

Overall, November 2025 brings a series of auspicious days that inspire devotion, positivity, and spiritual growth in every Tamil household.