- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tamil Calendar November 2025: November 2025 is an auspicious month in Tamil, with many significant tithis, festivals and religious celebrations. This month, which has its roots in Tamil culture and tradition, is linked to spiritual discipline, devotion, and offering charity. The Tamil months of Aippasi and Karthigai, which are both associated with sacred significance, fall in November. Devotees observe significant fasting days during this time, including Pournami, Amavasya, and Ekadashi, each of which has a unique significance in Hinduism.
Karthigai Deepam, a magnificent festival of lights honouring Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan, is one of the most widely observed holidays during this month. Rows of lamps illuminate houses and temples throughout Tamil Nadu, signifying the triumph of light over darkness. Devotion and rituals are also observed for other auspicious occasions, such as Mahalaya Amavasya, Sankatahara Chaturthi, and Pradosham. Devotees can find shubh muhurtham (auspicious timings) for ceremonies, poojas and family gatherings with the aid of the Tamil Panchang (calendar) for November 2025. It acts as a spiritual roadmap for organising daily prayers, fasts and monthly trips to the temple.
Here is a complete list of all auspicious dates and festivals for the month of November 2025.
|Date
|Day
|Festival / Vrat / Event
|1 November
|Saturday
|Ekadashi
|2 November
|Sunday
|Tulsi Kalyanam
|3 November
|Monday
|Soma Pradosha Vratham, Pradosham, Vishweshwara Vratam
|5 November
|Wednesday
|Pournami, Aippasi Pournami, Uma Maheshwara Vratam, Pournami Viratam
|6 November
|Thursday
|Karthikai Vratham
|8 November
|Saturday
|Sankatahara Chaturthi
|12 November
|Wednesday
|Kalabhairav Jayanti
|14 November
|Friday
|Children’s Day
|15 November
|Saturday
|Vaitarani Vrata, Ekadashi
|16 November
|Sunday
|Vishnupathi Punyakalam, Vrischika Sankranti
|17 November
|Monday
|Soma Pradosha Vratham, Pradosham, Mandala Kalam Begins, Sabarimala Nada Thurappu
|18 November
|Tuesday
|Masa Shivaratri
|20 November
|Thursday
|Amavasai
|21 November
|Friday
|Chandra Darshan, Hemant Ritu
|24 November
|Monday
|Chaturthi Vratham, Sri Somavara Vratam
|26 November
|Wednesday
|Shashti Vratham, Thiruvona Vratham, Subrahmanya Sashti
ALSO READ: Hindu Calendar November 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanthi To Kartik Purnima, Check All Auspicious Dates And Festivals In This Month
According to the Tamil calendar, November 2025 is a month of great spiritual significance, marked by intense celebrations, fasting, and devotion. It represents the ideal fusion of cultural customs and religious observances. Every event has profound spiritual significance, promoting faith, purity, and thankfulness, from the lighting of Karthigai Deepam to the Ekadashi fasts. In addition to bringing peace and prosperity into their lives, observance of these tithis aids devotees in maintaining a connection to their heritage.
Key Highlights Of November 2025:
Ekadashi Fasts: Observed twice this month to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and cleanse the mind and body.
Amavasya (New Moon Day): A sacred day for performing pitru puja and remembering ancestors.
Pournami (Full Moon Day): Ideal for spiritual rituals, meditation, and offering prayers to deities.
Karthigai Deepam Festival: One of Tamil Nadu’s grandest festivals, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.
Pradosham and Sankatahara Chaturthi: Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha for removing obstacles and sins.
Overall, November 2025 brings a series of auspicious days that inspire devotion, positivity, and spiritual growth in every Tamil household.